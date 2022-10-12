Tell local trick-or-treaters where to find your decorated house this Halloween

You’ve done it all; painted gravestones, hung spider webs, assembled the 12-foot skeleton in your yard. But, how to ensure that hordes of little costumed monsters will marvel at your macabre masterwork?

The Press Democrat is assembling a map of Sonoma County houses decorated for Halloween to help families find prime trick-or-treating locations.

To be included on the map, fill out a survey at bit.ly/3TjKMoq. Questions include such essentials as your address, decoration theme and whether you are handing out candy.