Tell Us: Argus-Courier seeks stories of giving back

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 14, 2022, 2:22PM

Are you or someone you know doing something special in order to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving holiday?

In this season of giving, as we prepare to share a Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, there are some among us who go to great lengths to help the less fortunate in our community.

Are you or someone you know one of those people? Staff writer Amelia Parreira would like to share your story!

Please email details to amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or call 707-521-5208.

