Tell us: Have you had your car’s catalytic converter stolen in Petaluma?

Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise since the 2020 holiday season, and the trend is continuing into 2021, Petaluma police say.

Targeted for the precious metals inside, the converters are most often stolen during the dead of night by crews of three to four people.

And there appears to be no sign that those crews are slowing down. There were reports of 69 catalytic converter thefts through the first six weeks of 2021, compared to just nine such reports during the same period last year, according to data provided by the Petaluma Police Department

