Tell us: Share how the Ukraine crisis affects you

Russian forces this week have closed in on neighboring nation Ukraine as part of a wide scale attack, marking the first major invasion of a nation since World War II.

At least 40 Ukrainian service members and dozens of civilians have died as of Thursday.

As the world continues to watch the developing events in devastation, staff writer Amelia Parreira is looking to talk to anyone who may be affected. Are you from the Ukraine area? Do you have family members there? How is this event affecting your psyche? We want to know.

Get in touch by emailing tellus@arguscourier.com or amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com.