Subscribe

Tell us: Share how the Ukraine crisis affects you

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 24, 2022, 12:59PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Russian forces this week have closed in on neighboring nation Ukraine as part of a wide scale attack, marking the first major invasion of a nation since World War II.

At least 40 Ukrainian service members and dozens of civilians have died as of Thursday.

As the world continues to watch the developing events in devastation, staff writer Amelia Parreira is looking to talk to anyone who may be affected. Are you from the Ukraine area? Do you have family members there? How is this event affecting your psyche? We want to know.

Get in touch by emailing tellus@arguscourier.com or amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette