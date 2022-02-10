Subscribe

Tell us: Share why you recently moved to Petaluma

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 10, 2022, 10:19AM

While many may have decided to pack up and move out of Sonoma County due to increased housing prices and beyond, some may have just discovered that this is their perfect place to settle.

Did you recently move to Petaluma? What drove you to do so?

Staff writer Amelia Parreira is looking for new Petaluma residents to share their experience and thoughts on the community so far.

Get in touch by emailing tellus@arguscourier.com.

