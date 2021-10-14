Subscribe

Tell us: Share your thoughts on pandemic trick-or-treating

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 14, 2021, 12:01PM

With Halloween roughly two weeks away, Petaluma residents are gearing up for annual spooky festivities.

While trick-or-treating was widely discouraged last year amid COVID-19 case surges, health officials this year are confident that outdoor trick-or-treating won’t pose any large scares as long as children wear face masks.

Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Parreira is looking to talk with parents and guardians about their thoughts on trick-or-treating this year, as we await full vaccine approval for younger children.

Tell us your thoughts, or get in touch, by emailing tellus@arguscourier.com.

