Tell us: Share your thoughts on vaccine mandates for Petaluma school children

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
October 4, 2021, 10:38PM
The FDA in the coming weeks is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-12. And California is poised to impose the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for school children, according to the Associated Press.

Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Parreira is looking to talk with parents and students in Petaluma who would like to share their thoughts on the vaccines, and the coming mandate.

Tell us your thoughts, or get in touch, by emailing tellus@arguscourier.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
