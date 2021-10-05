Tell us: Share your thoughts on vaccine mandates for Petaluma school children

The FDA in the coming weeks is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-12. And California is poised to impose the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for school children, according to the Associated Press.

Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Parreira is looking to talk with parents and students in Petaluma who would like to share their thoughts on the vaccines, and the coming mandate.

Tell us your thoughts, or get in touch, by emailing tellus@arguscourier.com.