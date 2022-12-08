While there are not yet any new mask mandates, public health officials are again talking about the possibility of requiring masks as the nation sees an uptick in not only COVID-19, but also RSV and flu cases.

On Monday, leaders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged mask-wearing, as parts of the U.S. have seen a higher number of hospitalizations this winter.

The Argus-Courier would love your input. What do you think about mask requirements? Are you staying cautious by wearing a mask this winter? If you own a business or work in-person at a business, will your company be bringing masks back into the workplace? What about local restaurants, theaters and other venues -- should they have mask requirements in place as the RSV/flu season progresses?

