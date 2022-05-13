Tell us: Your experience in the fairgrounds process

In April, a 36-person panel was randomly chosen in a lottery process by Oregon-based consultant group Healthy Democracy, and is this weekend kicking off a months-long discussion process to ultimately decide how the Petaluma fairgrounds site will be used in the future.

The $1-per-year lease on the 55-acre property is set to expire at the end of 2023, leaving the door open for a new fairgrounds era.

Are you one of the panelists or stakeholders participating in the process? If so, what has your experience been like so far? Or are you a community member who is watching the process from the outside? Staff reporter Amelia Parreira would like to hear from you!

Get in touch by reaching out to amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.