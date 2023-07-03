Yes, the weekend was as hot as it felt.

Daily highs in Sonoma County soared into the 90s and even 100s across the area, peaking on Saturday and only slightly decreasing Sunday.

But the sudden rise to peak-summer conditions was exclusively a two-day event, with conditions expected to dip to below-average levels throughout the holiday week, the National Weather Service said Monday.

As temperatures decrease, king tides are also expected to sweep into bayside coastal areas, triggering a coastal flood warning through 3 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

Good evening! Just a heads up on a few things. If you have beach plans to "beat the heat" do be aware that the water is *cold*. Also, minor flooding is a concern during high tide cycles for bayside portions of the North Bay through the middle portion of next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/wQLHZB2BKB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 1, 2023

While not a record-setting weekend in most cities, many did see above-average highs. Cloverdale peaked at 106 degrees Saturday and the next day at 105, weather service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said Monday.

The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport saw a record-setting high of 101 degrees Saturday and an above-average high of 98 degrees on Sunday. The Napa State Hospital recorded 96- and 95-degree highs over the weekend.

The marine layer remained fairly intact along the coast, though the high pressure system did wear it away slightly, causing temperatures in Bodega Bay to rise from 63 Saturday to 69 degrees on Sunday.

A low-pressure trough pushed into the area Sunday night, repairing and expanding the reach of the marine layer and immediately cooling the area, Bingaman said.

“We’re seeing a much more significant cooling trend ― anywhere from 10 to 16 degrees cooler than it was 24 hours ago,” she said.

Temperatures will slowly decrease, clouds will reform overnight and onshore winds will increase to about 15 to 25 mph gusts throughout the week as the system settles.

The clouds are expected to hold off until just after Independence Day firework displays in the North Bay, Bingaman said.

“It looks promising that they’ll be able to have their fireworks displays and then the clouds will roll in later in the evening,” she said.

“Now, I will give the caveat that sometimes Mother Nature decides to do her own thing last minute... But for right now it looks promising for the North Bay.”

The weather service anticipates the area will break out of the cooler temperatures and rise to above-normal heat levels in the second half of July, Bingaman said.

King tides just under 7 feet are sweeping into the bayside coast of Sonoma County the first part of the week, bringing a minor potential for flooding of low-lying spots through Wednesday morning, namely around Sears Point, which touches San Pablo Bay.

The highest chance for water to inundate these areas is between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Bingaman said.

“Not as many people are walking along the bay shoreline at those hours,” she said, adding the weather service wanted to inform residents just in case they end up walking or driving near these areas at night and suddenly see a roadway or parking lot flood.

“At this point we haven’t gotten any reports of any major flooding issues,” she said. “So, it’s more of just a general heads up.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.