Temperatures to rise to mid-90s starting Sunday

Santa Rosa temperatures will begin inching up to the mid-90s Sunday and hover there until later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will probably reach the high 90s and 100 in Cloverdale, one of Sonoma County’ hot spots, Sunday and continue to rise, said meteorologist Brayden Murdoch.

“You may have noticed we haven’t had a lot of cloud cover the last couple of days,” he said. “That’s because of a high-pressure system. It won’t be until Friday that we will get more of that marine influence.”

Nighttime lows won’t be as cool as they have been, but should still be in the upper 50s and low 60s in Santa Rosa, Murdoch said.

These higher temperatures aren’t unusual for August, he said, because of frequent dry conditions this time of year.

“We’re not looking into temperatures that are hazardous to health, but it will still be very warm,” he said.

