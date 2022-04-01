Temps next week could reach upper 80s across Bay Area and linger to mid-April

The Bay Area will gradually heat up next week, with inland temperatures reaching the upper 80s by Thursday, according to meteorologists.

In Santa Rosa, the daytime highs are forecast to be hottest on Thursday at 85 to 87 degrees, said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey. Coastal areas will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, she said.

The predicted temperatures will be about 15 degrees above the 30-year average for this time of year, said David King, a meteorologist with the weather service. April 6 is normally 69 degrees, while the average for April 7 and 8 is 70 degrees.

Those in the interior valleys can expect temperatures to gradually rise a few degrees each day beginning Monday, which will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, McCorkle said.

Nighttime lows next week will stay around the low to mid-40s, with overnight temperatures in the low 50s on Thursday and Friday, but might not give much reprieve from the heat, McCorkle said.

It's no joke that we'll be talking about #heat next week. We're confident that daytime highs will be well above normal, but it's still a week out & there's uncertainty in how hot it'll get. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast & be heat aware! #cawx pic.twitter.com/e7quwIVEKJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 1, 2022

This is due to a “building ridge pattern,” which is a moving ridge of high pressure that is beginning to build above the Pacific Ocean and will expand and strengthen as it moves over California, King said. The growing high pressure will drive the warmer temperatures across the Bay Area.

The high pressure system is expected to last through next weekend, McCorkle said, but it’s “hard to tell right now” when the temperatures will return to normal. The warmer temperatures could possibly last until mid-April.

Temperatures are looking downright toasty for inland areas next week. Decent potential for highs to reach into the 80s next Weds and Thurs. Even coastal areas may climb into the 70s. Are you ready for another warm spell? #cawx pic.twitter.com/jIejVOUUm9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 1, 2022

“We’ll continue to monitor and hope that a (weather) pattern change does actually change out and bring some relief,” McCorkle said.

The weather service has not issued any weather or fire-related warnings, in part because of last week’s springtime storms that dumped upward of an inch of rain Monday in west Sonoma County.

“Honestly with the rain we got last week, that has really helped,” McCorkle said. “Of course, still be careful … be aware and continue monitoring the forecast.”

