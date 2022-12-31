Are some years more momentous than others? That’s hard to say, but 2022 definitely did not disappoint. Its notable events, both good and bad, included the continuing roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine, the attack on Ukraine, spiraling global inflation, and a milestone national election.

Locally, Petalumans picked a new mayor and council members. They also banished the bathtub art from downtown. Most importantly (if the year’s most-read stories are any guide) they ate at, and had opinions on, a lot of local restaurants.

The end of another year always prompts a backwards glance, and at the Argus-Courier we’ve done just that, looking back to select some of the most memorable people and events from over the past year. Here they are, in no particular order: our picks for the 10 most memorable stories of 2022.

Big development plans

The year 2022 was a big one for new business and housing projects. That included the proposal for a new Amy’s Kitchen headquarters in the vacant, 18,722-square-foot former Carithers department store space on Kentucky Street, as well as the proposal of a six-story, 93-room hotel at Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street, which stirred mixed reaction from residents. Another project that gained attention this year was the 132-unit mixed-use condo project planned near Steamer Landing Park, dubbed Oyster Cove. All of these projects have yet to receive final approval.

Fairgrounds maneuverings

City Council members on Oct. 24 moved forward with a resolution that calls for city staff to transition the 55-acre Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds property’s maintenance, management and subleasing agreements out of the hands of the state-run 4th District Agricultural Association – which has leased the property from the city for $1 per year for the past 50 years – and into the hands of the city. The fairgrounds lease, set to expire at the end of 2023, has been at the center of a years-long debate over the future of Petaluma’s most valuable and centrally located property – including the fate of the fair itself, and whether current long-term tenants will remain a part of its legacy.

Puppy on a plane

As part of its expansive training programs for dogs, the nonprofit Canine Companions regularly uses volunteer pilots out of Petaluma airport to launch puppies into the world, flying them to homes in other states where they receive initial training on their way to becoming companions for those with disabilities and other needs.

Almost no one was aware of the “puppy on a plane” program, but after the Argus-Courier’s June 30 story – in which pilot David Tuckerman prepared to ferry a cute canine to a new temporary home in Washington state – the program became a COVID-era innovation, largely replacing the previous program of sending the young dogs-in-training on commercial airlines, which had been shut down during the early months of the pandemic.

City covers flood damage

The flood itself happened the year before – October 2021 – when a record-setting atmospheric river swept over the region and swamped several properties on East Court, just east of Petaluma Boulevard. But in April of this year, the Argus-Courier obtained documentation showing that Petaluma had quietly paid about $1.3 million in settlements, building repairs and hotel bills to East Court home and business owners.

Although the flooding was blamed on a problematic city-owned pump station at Copeland Street, city officials did not publicly accept responsibility for the damage. But they did opt to completely rebuild one of the homes, making one local family very happy. And city officials say they’ve implemented a number of safeguards to make sure flooding damage like this doesn’t happen again.

Home Depot lawsuit

Charles Syers, property owner of the 19-acre Plaza North Shopping Center, had big plans for filling the empty Kmart space there, including revamping it into a new 107,891-square-foot main building and 28,216-square-foot garden center for Home Depot to move into.

So he was not pleased when city leaders adopted a zoning amendment – requiring that any development larger than 25,000 square feet would be under more extensive environmental review – that led Home Depot to pull out of the agreement. That in turn prompted Syers to file a lawsuit against the city in September.

Prior to the zoning amendment’s approval, the city heard from many residents concerned that Home Depot would not only cause more traffic in the area, but would take business away from local competitor Friedman’s, which is located just down the street. As of the end of 2022, the building that was once home to Kmart remains vacant, and it is unclear whether 2023 will bring a new potential business to lease it.