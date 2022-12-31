Subscribe

Ten big stories from a big, busy year

Here are a few of the most memorable people and events of 2022.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 30, 2022, 5:13PM

Are some years more momentous than others? That’s hard to say, but 2022 definitely did not disappoint. Its notable events, both good and bad, included the continuing roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine, the attack on Ukraine, spiraling global inflation, and a milestone national election.

Locally, Petalumans picked a new mayor and council members. They also banished the bathtub art from downtown. Most importantly (if the year’s most-read stories are any guide) they ate at, and had opinions on, a lot of local restaurants.

The end of another year always prompts a backwards glance, and at the Argus-Courier we’ve done just that, looking back to select some of the most memorable people and events from over the past year. Here they are, in no particular order: our picks for the 10 most memorable stories of 2022.

Big development plans

The year 2022 was a big one for new business and housing projects. That included the proposal for a new Amy’s Kitchen headquarters in the vacant, 18,722-square-foot former Carithers department store space on Kentucky Street, as well as the proposal of a six-story, 93-room hotel at Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street, which stirred mixed reaction from residents. Another project that gained attention this year was the 132-unit mixed-use condo project planned near Steamer Landing Park, dubbed Oyster Cove. All of these projects have yet to receive final approval.

Fairgrounds maneuverings

City Council members on Oct. 24 moved forward with a resolution that calls for city staff to transition the 55-acre Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds property’s maintenance, management and subleasing agreements out of the hands of the state-run 4th District Agricultural Association – which has leased the property from the city for $1 per year for the past 50 years – and into the hands of the city. The fairgrounds lease, set to expire at the end of 2023, has been at the center of a years-long debate over the future of Petaluma’s most valuable and centrally located property – including the fate of the fair itself, and whether current long-term tenants will remain a part of its legacy.

Puppy on a plane

As part of its expansive training programs for dogs, the nonprofit Canine Companions regularly uses volunteer pilots out of Petaluma airport to launch puppies into the world, flying them to homes in other states where they receive initial training on their way to becoming companions for those with disabilities and other needs.

Almost no one was aware of the “puppy on a plane” program, but after the Argus-Courier’s June 30 story – in which pilot David Tuckerman prepared to ferry a cute canine to a new temporary home in Washington state – the program became a COVID-era innovation, largely replacing the previous program of sending the young dogs-in-training on commercial airlines, which had been shut down during the early months of the pandemic.

City covers flood damage

The flood itself happened the year before – October 2021 – when a record-setting atmospheric river swept over the region and swamped several properties on East Court, just east of Petaluma Boulevard. But in April of this year, the Argus-Courier obtained documentation showing that Petaluma had quietly paid about $1.3 million in settlements, building repairs and hotel bills to East Court home and business owners.

Although the flooding was blamed on a problematic city-owned pump station at Copeland Street, city officials did not publicly accept responsibility for the damage. But they did opt to completely rebuild one of the homes, making one local family very happy. And city officials say they’ve implemented a number of safeguards to make sure flooding damage like this doesn’t happen again.

Home Depot lawsuit

Charles Syers, property owner of the 19-acre Plaza North Shopping Center, had big plans for filling the empty Kmart space there, including revamping it into a new 107,891-square-foot main building and 28,216-square-foot garden center for Home Depot to move into.

So he was not pleased when city leaders adopted a zoning amendment – requiring that any development larger than 25,000 square feet would be under more extensive environmental review – that led Home Depot to pull out of the agreement. That in turn prompted Syers to file a lawsuit against the city in September.

Prior to the zoning amendment’s approval, the city heard from many residents concerned that Home Depot would not only cause more traffic in the area, but would take business away from local competitor Friedman’s, which is located just down the street. As of the end of 2022, the building that was once home to Kmart remains vacant, and it is unclear whether 2023 will bring a new potential business to lease it.

‘Unbound’ takes flight

After thousands of hours of work and nearly 770 winged papier maché hearts created by volunteers, Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art completed its ambitious art installation, “Unbound,” in a massive multipurpose room at the high-security Napa State Hospital (DHS-Napa). The project is the brainchild of Tracy Ferron, Life on Earth Art founder, and its completion in late May was as meaningful for the psychiatric hospital’s patients and staff as it was for Ferron and her large team of volunteers.

All of the hearts were either built and painted by the DHS-Napa patients and staff, or by supporting community members at Ferron’s Petaluma studio, between September of 2021 and May 2022. In our June story, Ferron said the idea was “to create a sense of uplift where the patients and staff could come into this room and feel this sensation their chest, this sense of lightness.” The project went on to win the prestigious Cam Busch NOAH award from the National Organization of Arts in Health.

Hate raises its profile

One Petaluma man, above all others, is famous for all the wrong reasons. Joe Minadeo Jr., a Sonoma County native with deep roots in Petaluma, is an actual Nazi with a talent for attention-grabbing stunts such as demonstrating against Jews at the gates of Auschwitz or hanging offensive signs over freeways in LA. It’s unclear when or why he decided that swastikas and hatred were preferable to dignity and decency, but it seems he’s at least getting his attention.

There were other events over the past year as well that seemed to indicate a rise in intolerance. For example, in January, Miwok Elementary School’s pride flag – raised beneath the American and California state flags – was stolen, prompting several other schools to raise their own pride flags in solidarity. More recently, in early November, a colorful and highly visible pride flag painted across the Kentucky Street crosswalk in downtown Petaluma was defaced almost immediately after its completion. But as with the other actions – even those by the antisemitic guy – the public always seems to rally closer together in response.

Mental health access

From coping with grief to difficulties in accessing care – sometimes with near-tragic results – the Argus-Courier covered a wide array of local experiences with mental health and healthcare in 2022. Many of the stories were prompted by a months-long strike by mental health care workers at Kaiser Permanente, which is the region’s largest mental health care provider, amid a growing demand for improved mental health and wellness services. That strike eventually ended – but the need for better access to mental health care in Northern California remains.

‘Drone-orah’ goes viral

A playful Hanukkah innovation in 2021– the dropping of chocolate coin gelt from a drone during the big public holiday celebration in Petaluma last year – went viral when footage of the inspiring ceremony was taken by international visitors and posted online. As a result, Rabbi Dovid Bush, of Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, found himself fielding questions from other rabbis from all across the U.S.: “They wanted to know how we did it, so they could do it.”

Thanks to that viral video, for Hanukkah 2022, Petaluma’s home-grown high-tech gelt drop was repeated at other celebrations all around the country – although in our opinion the local one, held at the Fairgrounds, was still the most beautiful.

A local in Ukraine

Petaluman Dave Lapp was retired, and looking to begin his next chapter, when the war in Ukraine started. At first he donated money, but it wasn’t enough. He knew emotionally, spiritually, that he had to do something more significant to help the people there. In short, he had a calling.

So Lapp bought a one-way ticket to a war zone. Based at first out of Romania, and working through a disaster relief program through his church, Lapp drove vans to deliver food to people in the bombed-out villages of southern Ukraine. Several weeks later, having successfully completed a full mission, he returned home – but the work called him back, and he knew he had to return. When he told his wife his intentions, he said, “She had two requirements: round-trip ticket and keep it to a month.” Time will tell if Lapp will return for a third mission.

Have a favorite story of 2022 you’d like to share? E-mail it to editor Don Frances at don.frances@arguscourier.com.

