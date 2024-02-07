Tens of thousands in North Bay without power 2 days after ‘incredible’ damage from historic storm

Residents and businesses were dealing with the fallout Tuesday of an extended period without electricity as they discarded spoiled food and bundled up in homes without heat.|
MADISON SMALSTIG AND PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 6, 2024, 6:01PM
Updated 44 minutes ago

Storm’s impact on Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport

Sonoma County’s commercial airport was in the heart of an area that was without power from Sunday through much of Tuesday, but for the most part was unaffected. These were the impacts.

* Minor flight delays during the storm, no known cancellations.

* Power lost to a portion of the west side of the airport, affecting a small number of hangars and two airport gates. The terminal, airfield and administration building did not lose power and remained operational during the storm. (The airfield lighting systems, terminal facility and tower have generator backup and would operate even during an outage.)

* A “slight blip in power,” as airport manager Jon Stout called it, on Sunday. The airport did not lose power, though it caused some systems to reset.

* A tree fell on the fence around the control tower (not the airfield perimeter fence). The tree has been removed, and maintenance workers are fixing the fence.

Phil Barber

About two hours after opening Tuesday, managers and workers at the Lucky grocery store in Sebastopol were restocking the mostly empty refrigerated shelves with yogurts, cheeses, fruit, vegetables, meats and dips.

And they would likely still be doing so for the next eight hours, meat manager Colette Lameyse said about 8 a.m.

The store remained open Monday due to a generator that kept the lights and registers going. But the items normally kept cold were off-limits to customers.

Tuesday, the Lucky freezer aisles had shopping carts posted at either end with caution tape tied between them to make sure no one passed before a worker evaluated the products and threw out everything that had gone bad, Lameyse said. A lot of food had already been tossed.

This sad triage was happening Tuesday all over the North Bay, as just under 26,000 customers — a number that could represent more like 80,000 people — were still without electricity late in the day, 48 hours after a massive storm pummeled the region Sunday.

The breakdown by county: 15,651 customers in Sonoma, 3,027 in Napa, 4,972 in Mendocino and 2,198 in Lake.

“We had a moderate-intensity rain event,” said Johannes Hoevertsz, Sonoma County’s director of public infrastructure. “But we had high wind and saturated soils. It created a problem with trees and power poles that was probably the worst we’ve seen. The most trees and power lines down.”

Most of the area’s bigger roads had been cleared of debris by Tuesday morning. But the impact on the region’s electrical grid — and on the state’s — lingered.

As of Tuesday, PG&E had documented damage to 368 of its poles and 214 transformers across its Northern and Central California service area, according to company representative Megan McFarland.

Using power outages as a measuring stick, McFarland said, this was one of the three most damaging single-day storms on record for PG&E, comparable only to events in 1995 and 2008.

“The amount of damage we’re seeing is incredible,” she said.

In response, the utility has dispatched 3,000 personnel to address fallen lines and damaged transformers. As of Tuesday, McFarland said, PG&E had completed its site assessments and would be able to focus on repairs.

The company set up two community resource centers in the North Bay, where residents could charge phones and get warm. They are at Crosswalk Community Church in Napa, and at the Mountain Lion’s Club in Cobb (Lake County).

But those efforts haven’t been nearly enough to keep up with the needs of a battered state. Through Monday morning, according to PG&E figures, more than 1 million of the utility’s customers had lost power at some point. By 11 a.m. Tuesday, there were 136,000 outages remaining, with almost half of those in the Bay Area.

Some North Bay residents have already been waiting two days for power restoration, and many have been told not to expect the lights to come on until Wednesday at 10 p.m. Along Hwy. 175 in Lake County, the estimated time is 10 p.m. Thursday. And for much of Cotati, the power-up time is currently “undetermined.”

Patricia Irish Amez was hoping her electricity might return Tuesday night.

Amez, her daughter and her son-in-law had lost power at their Sebastopol home about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, after the top of a redwood tree snapped and fell on an electricity and telephone line, causing a telephone pole to crack in half a few houses down on Burgundy Way.

Amez, 90, finally got out of bed about 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. She was cold. A temperature gauge near the back of the home, where Amez had been sleeping, read 51 degrees.

She moved down the hallway using her walker. Her right hand clutched a bottle of nose spray for her allergies.

Once she got into the living room, her son-in-law, Doug Blumer, immediately slipped a robe over her clothes. Blumer also sported some fingerless gloves and a hat.

Amez’s daughter, Nancy Irish, helped her mom lift her walker over the cords bundled on the floor, pulled out a chair and draped a cheetah-print blanket over her mom’s shoulders and back and put another one over her legs.

“We have been in better shape here,” Amez said to a Press Democrat reporter after she had settled.

The family did have access to a generator, hence the wires, but it was expensive to run — about $30 of propane for at most three hours — and it didn’t make sense to keep it constantly running.

And the water wasn’t running. They had to scoop out water from their pool to do a simulated “flush” each time they use the toilet. They had also boiled the water and used it to make some pretty good pesto tortellini, Blumer said.

PG&E has informed them that they could have their power on by 10 p.m. Tuesday, but Blumer said he has his doubts because company crews weren’t out fixing the pole earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Occidental Hardware — one of the key spots to obtain power-related products in that town — faced multiple obstacles this week, said bookkeeper and office manager Jessica Rains.

In addition to having their power knocked out — though they had a generator to power the essentials — they lost their internet service, preventing them from getting updates from PG&E and shutting down the credit card reader.

“A lot of people had to go and get cash or borrow cash from their friends,” Rains said, adding that multiple people also paid with checks.

The store also gave propane to a few familiar, reliable faces in advance on the promise that they would pay for it the next day.

The hardware store’s main tank propane also ran out about 4 p.m., causing a little bit of panic before workers located the pre-filled tanks.

On the Sonoma Coast, a Coastal Hills Community Project bulletin announced that Fort Ross School was canceling classes for a second day Tuesday. “We are continuing to remove the fallen tree and have begun repairs to the building,” it read. “The power remains out and PG&E does not yet have an ETA as to when it will be turned on.”

School officials signaled Tuesday the closure could extend until Friday amid their scramble for a generator, a piece of emergency equipment in high demand since the storm.

Compensation for PG&E customers affected by power failures

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers who are still without power due to Sunday’s storm may see money coming from the utility company.

According to PG&E’s Storm Inconvenience Payment program, residential customers who experienced a power outage of two days or longer due to a weather-related event may qualify for a payment of up to $100, depending on the length of the outage.

Qualifying customers must have an account in good standing at the time of the outage, and the outage must come from a weather-related event that damaged PG&E’s grid. Businesses do not qualify.

Payments are sent directly to customers, they do not need to apply for them.

The payments start at $25 for an outage of 48-72 hours, and increase by $25 per day. Outages of 120 hours or longer qualify for the maximum amount of $100.

Payments are typically sent out 45-60 days after the outage.

Customers are not qualified for payments if the outage was the result of a planned public safety shut-off or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or wildfire.

PG&E also said residents would not qualify for payments if their equipment prevented the company from restoring power or if they live in an area where electrical equipment is blocked by mudslides, road closures or other issues that delay restoring power.

For more information, call PG&E’s extended outage line at 1-888-743-4743, or go online to pge.com.

Charles Swanson

The winter storm was the second major event since early 2023 for which Sonoma County turned to Sonoma Public Infrastructure to lead its response, rather than opening its emergency operations center.

Hoevertsz called it a success, pointing to two recent innovations.

One was preemptive road closures. The county identified five segments of roadway infamous for motorists “aggressively trying to cross” when flooded, Hoevertsz said, and shut them down before the storm hit. They were on Slusser, Starr, Trenton-Healdsburg, Mark West Station and Green Valley roads.

The other new approach was a mobile radio network residents can use when their power is out and they have no phone or internet access. The network covers 80% of Sonoma County, Hoevertsz said.

“Yesterday I was in Summerhome Park, and I was able to communicate with neighbors in Hacienda (on the other side of the Russian River),” he noted. “There was no cell reception, but when you can get on the radio and talk to someone, that’s valuable for everyone.”

As with any destructive weather event, attention is beginning to turn to reconstruction, as property owners take stock of the damaged roofs, fences and vehicles littering the North Bay. Hoevertsz cautions not to discount the dangers just yet.

“Even now, there are trees coming down,” he said. “Soil moves in different ways. Be safe out there.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.

