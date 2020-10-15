Tens of thousands of ballots already returned in Sonoma County, representing 15% of voters

Voterstatus.sos.ca.gov : For registered voters who want to check where they are registered, party preference, language preference for election materials, polling place location and information on upcoming local and state elections.

Registertovote.ca.gov : Check the details of your registration; sign up to vote for residents who want to be voters; preregister for residents age 16 and 17 who want to be future voters. The deadline to register is Monday, though California offers same-day registration on Election Day with the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot.

WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov : A new way for voters to track and receive notifications on the status of their mail-in ballot, especially useful in the all mail-in election on Nov. 3.

For a list of the ballot box and voting locations in Sonoma County, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote .

State and local elections officials are recommending four sources of assistance to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Sonoma County voters are casting ballots by the thousands and stunning officials who say the turnout appears on track to shatter records, with Election Day still nearly three weeks away.

Ballots for California’s first all-mail election were mailed to about 295,000 county voters on Oct. 5 and by Wednesday about 45,000 ballots — amounting to 15% of the total — had been returned, said Deva Marie Proto, the registrar of voters.

“So far everything is off the charts from what we’ve seen in past elections,” she said.

Proto said 15,341 ballots had been processed by Tuesday night and about 14,000 more were in processing Wednesday morning.

Ballots are coming through the mail, from ballot drop boxes around the county and from people voting in person at the elections office, Proto said, noting that “all three sources are being heavily used.”

On Tuesday, about 17,000 ballots arrived in the mail and are awaiting processing, she said.

Statewide, more than 1.5 million ballots have been returned by voters, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a press release Wednesday.

"Californians are voting early in historic numbers,” he said, noting it was a “massive increase” over the approximately 150,000 ballots returned at the same point in the 2016 election.

The returns amount to about 7% of the state’s 22 million ballots.

Sonoma County voters are well versed in voting by mail, as more than 83% are registered as permanent mail voters.

But there are some new additions this year, including the 20 drop boxes in the county from Petaluma to Cloverdale, Sonoma Valley, west county and the coast. The sites are overseen and collected by the county election’s office, allowing voters greater ease in returning their ballot if they are not mailing it or turning it in at the office’s Santa Rosa’s headquarters.

In Southern California, unsanctioned boxes set up by the California Republican Party have stoked a legal standoff with top state officials and the Democratic Party. GOP officials have refused to back down over the unsanctioned boxes placed outside venues such as churches and gun shops, saying state law does not expressly prohibit ballot harvesting.

President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of voting by mail, weighed in with a tweet Wednesday, urging Republicans to “fight hard.”

There have been no reports of unauthorized boxes in Sonoma County, Proto said in an interview Wednesday.

She advised voters in a press release Tuesday that some groups elsewhere — presumably the GOP-affiliated parties in Southern California — were promoting their ballot drop boxes as “official” or “secure,” adding that use of unauthorized drop boxes “is prohibited by state law.”

Official drop boxes bear a sign that includes the county seal and are bolted into concrete, Proto said.

The boxes are physically secure and ballots are collected by two-person teams that unlock the boxes and count and document the ballots, Proto said.

She also said the staffed ballot drop box outside the Registrar of Voters office is legitimate.

“Some voters have expressed concern that the individuals taking ballots outside of our office are scammers,” she said. “This is absolutely not the case.”

The elections staffers wear county badges, and are stationed outside to “minimize the number of people going in and out of our office during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Proto said.

Voters also have the options of using the drive-up window at the elections office or going inside the office, she said.

Voters should not at this time go to any of the 30 in-person voting locations that will be staffed from Oct. 31 through Election Day, she said.

In addition to be listed online, the addresses of drop boxes and voting locations are available on a sheet of paper included in the ballot envelope.

