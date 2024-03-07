Tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted in Sonoma and Napa counties

Almost as many ballots streamed into the Sonoma County elections office at the last minute Tuesday and in the mail on Wednesday as were reflected in early returns on election night.

Those posted returns included 76,374 ballots, equal to about 25% of the county’s registered voters.

On Election Day and Wednesday, the office received an additional 70,000 estimated ballots, according to Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County’s elections chief. Those ballots still need to be processed and added to the totals reported on the office’s website.

The sheer volume, in just two days, is further indication that many voters waited until the last minute to drop off or mail their ballots.

Election Day came nearly a month after ballots went out at the start of February, when the first drop boxes also opened. Expanded early, in-person voting was available more than a week before the election.

Proto said voting continues to trend in the direction “of getting more ballots on Election Day and immediately after in the mail.”

Her office is scheduled to issue a report to the state tomorrow with the latest estimate of unprocessed ballots. The next big update on election results won’t be in until Friday, possibly Thursday at the earliest, she said.

Sonoma State political science professor David McCuan said that number of uncounted ballots could have an impact on some tight races. But he said where those votes are coming from is also important.

One race in the balance is for state Assembly District 2, which has Santa Rosa City Council member Chris Rogers neck and neck with California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks for the second slot in the November runoff.

In the latest results, Rogers had 19.6% of the vote and Hicks had 18.9%. Healdsburg City Council member Ariel Kelley had 14.3%. Rogers, Hicks and Kelley are all Democrats.

Republican candidate Mike Greer secured his spot in the November runoff with had 28%.

“Where do those ballots come from,” McCuan said of the unprocessed Sonoma County votes. “If they come from Windsor, they could help Rusty Hicks and Ariel (Kelley). If they come from Healdsburg they help Ariel. If they come from Santa Rosa, they help Chris (Rogers).”

McCuan said he expects Greer to remain the top vote-getter.

He said late votes are going to drag out final election results. “It means there’s going to be a pace to this,” he said.

Proto said her elections staff spent the day Wednesday sorting and doing inventory of mail ballots received on and since Election Day. Just the ballots received Wednesday filled some 27 Post Office trays.

By Thursday she said she could have a “guesstimate” of projected turnout.

“I will say it's a rough estimate,” Proto said. “We don't know how many of (the blue envelopes) have good signatures, and we don't know what we might receive in the mail over the next week.”

During the 2020 presidential primary, final turnout was about 67%. Where things stand now, the vote in Sonoma County is unlikely to hit that mark, she said.

“It’s lower than normal for a presidential primary but it still looks like it’s higher than the state average,” she said.

Under California law, mail ballots postmarked no later than March 5 will be counted as long as they arrive at the Registrar of Voters office by March 12.

Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said Wednesday that the first unofficial election report, which had 17.16% of ballots cast, was 10% behind the first election night results for March 2020.

“Of course, we have 3,000 more registered voters now and voters are turning in their ballots later,” Tuteur said in an email.

Tuteur said he does not usually predict voter turnout but he did say that Napa County will likely rank in the top 10 counties statewide and will beat the statewide average turnout by 10 to 15 percentage points.

Overall turnout in Napa County during the 2020 primary was nearly 59%, compared to 47% statewide. On Wednesday, Tuteur said he did not have an updated count for the number of ballots received in the mail since Election Day.

The latest vote tally in Napa County was 15,384 ballots cast, or 18.32% of 83,555 of registered voters. Tuteur said about 1,000 of those voters cast ballots in person on Election Day.

