Tentative priorities determined for Petaluma City Council through 2024

Rehabilitation of the city’s historic riverfront trestle, addressing climate change and creating a vision for the future of the 55-acre fairgrounds property are among the Petaluma City Council’s top priorities for the next two years.

Council members on Monday night narrowed down their most important priorities to 11 in a Monday night meeting. But officials said the list remains tentative, until further analysis and review is continued in a subsequent meeting on May 2.

For now, here are the city projects and plans that are expected to remain at the center of City Council agendas for the next two years.

Just Cause

With California’s eviction moratorium is set to end at the end of March, local activists called for the City Council to prioritize renter protections, including the implementation of what’s called a Just Cause eviction ordinance.

Such an ordinance would close loopholes in the state’s Ellis Act, which today effectively allow landlords to landlords to evict renters under false pretenses. Because the law allows landlords to evict renters for the purposes of selling property, some landlords evict those tenants only to then take the property off the market and re-rent it at a higher price.

“As a renter in Petaluma who continues to experience housing insecurity, I am scared that I soon may not be able to continue living in the town I grew up in,” said Petaluma resident Sierra Downey in a letter to city officials posted on the city website. “Without clear regulation, this trend will and has dramatically reduced the housing stock available to working people and pushed even more people into homelessness.”

Mayor Teresa Barrett, Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay and council member Dave King all strongly supported securing tenant protections amid the growing housing crisis.

Halt on Lynch Creek development

The majority of the nearly five dozen public comments prior to the start of Monday’s meeting urged city officials to preserve and protect what they called Petaluma’s old growth heritage forest, a stretch creekside habitat that runs along Lynch Creek and the North Petaluma River. These trees would most likely be affected by an installation of a Rainier Avenue crosstown connector, which has yet to reach full approval after decades of debate.

“We cannot meet our carbon sequestration (goals) without this extraordinary Old Growth Forest,” said Kathleen Bradley in a letter to the city. “Please save it now.”

Barrett suggested a moratorium on development along Lynch Creek, gaining the subsequent support of council member D’Lynda Fischer and Vice Mayor Pocekay.

Fire station replacement

More than 15 years ago, city officials planned to move the current Fire Station No. 1 from D Street to a new location at 307 Petaluma Blvd. South, formerly known as the Casa Grande Motel. But due to a funding shortage, that new station has yet to be built.

Now, City Council members are hoping that will change, and are aiming to make the relocation a key agenda item prior to 2024. Council members Kevin McDonnell and Mike Healy expressed the strongest support for it.

“The Casa Grande motel site was donated to the city because the city identified it as the key location for the replacement station. And we spent over a half million dollars on architectural plans and other issues to get that moving forward,” Healy said. “My personal hope is that the Casa Grande site comes back into contention, but I’ll leave that up to the Council.”

City officials say the new fire station can be built using $15 million in 2024 Measure U bonds.

Fairgrounds

One of the main talks of the town has centered on the expiring lease for the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, a 55-acre, centrally-located property that has attracted a long line of annual events and is the year-round home of about two dozen businesses and organizations. But with the property’s 50-year lease coming to a close in December 2023, city officials must determine what the future will hold for the property.

City Council members agreed this process would remain a top priority, debate remains on how that process should play out.

City Charter amendments

Refreshing the structure of the city charter would call for updates to city provisions and powers to better support operations and programs. Keeping this as a top priority had full support from council members Fischer and King.

Solar

As Petaluma looks to achieve carbon neutrality goals by the year 2030, City Council members agreed expanding the use of solar power would create a major boost in that effort. This would entail installing solar panels on city-owned properties and work with Sonoma Clean Power on a solar program for potential revenue generation.