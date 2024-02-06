Daniel Swain might have put it best. As the nationally renowned climate scientist from San Rafael noted on his YouTube channel Sunday night, “Boy, things escalated quickly.”

Swain was referring to the “explosively developing low pressure system” of cold air that descended from Alaska, then merged just off the California coast with an atmospheric river stretching all the way back to the subtropics.

The resulting “bomb cyclone” dumped a half-foot of rain on parts of Sonoma County. Those Old Testament rains, combined with hurricane-force winds — 102 mph on Pablo Point in Marin County, 95 mph on a ridge of Cobb Mountain east of Cloverdale — toppled thousands of trees and dragged down countless power lines across the region.

A bomb cyclone results from a dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure at the center of the storm, ratcheting up the speed at which the storm spins, jacking up its potency.

Meteorologists measure atmospheric pressure in millibars. It’s like golf, or the 100-meter dash: the lower the number, the more remarkable it is.

“A thousand millibars would be kind of like normal,” said Ryan Walbrun, a Monterey-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The 990s would be stronger, the 980s really strong.”

During Sunday’s storm, a measurement of 978 millibars was recorded “somewhere west of Point Reyes,” said Walbrun. “That’s a deep low pressure. That resulted in strong winds for sure.”

Of the 10 highest wind gusts measured in the North Bay Sunday, seven were recorded in Marin County.

What distinguishes a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, as they’re also known, from a more garden variety tempest? For a storm to meet that meteorological criteria at California’s latitude, said Walbrun, the low pressure system must drop 24 millibars in 24 hours.

This latest storm dropped 30 millibars in 33 hours, he said, “so it did meet the criteria.”

Making this superstorm unusual, Swain wrote in his widely read Weather West blog on Saturday, was how long it took to reach critical mass.

Most winter storms that affect California develop while over the Pacific, and make landfall “as they maintain their strength or are already starting to weaken,” he wrote.

Sunday’s storm did “just the opposite.”

While it hadn’t begun to cohere while out over the remote Pacific, by Saturday the system was “rapidly developing” a few hundred miles off the coast of Central and Southern California. Swain predicted, correctly that it would “take the form of an explosively deepening surface low pressure center … just west of the Central California coast by late tonight.”

After noting Sunday evening that the storm had indeed “bombed out” — achieved bomb cyclone status — Swain said “The wind event is likely end tonight, the rain event is just getting started in Southern California.”

And so it was. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Topanga Canyon had seen 10.8 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service, which issued widespread warnings for flash floods and debris flows. Mulholland Drive at Sepulveda Canyon got 10.6 inches.

Swain is affiliated with UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. As of Monday afternoon, that university’s Westwood campus had recorded 11.8 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours.

While the brunt of the storm had left the North Bay by Monday afternoon, Walbrun forecast light rain and “not a lot of sunshine” until the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, he said, “will be much drier.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.