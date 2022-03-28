That’s a wrap on Sonoma International Film Festival 2022

The Sonoma International Film Festival marked a return to normalcy and tradition for the community, just in time for the festival’s 25th anniversary.

From showing off the local, homegrown talent of Sonoma’s students to honoring stars who’ve come before like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen, the film festival attracted a crowd from all rungs of California society.

In total, SIFF showed 69 premieres and shared films from 35 countries over the course of five days, according to festival Artistic Director Kevin McNeely.

California royalty visits

Jennifer Siebel Newsom and her husband California Gov. Gavin Newsom attended the Sonoma premiere of her latest film “Fairplay” on Saturday before taking part in a Q&A.

Siebel Newsom showed her directorial debut, “Miss Representation,” at the Sonoma Film Festival in 2011, which took a critical look at the sexism within American media and society at-large. Nearly a dozen years later, “Fairplay” turns the camera toward women’s roles in the home and the inequities that form in partnerships.

“I was very happy to see a film about the subject of the unrecognized mental and emotional work of women,” said Vanessa Rognlien, a board member of the Sonoma Community Center. “It is important to shine a light on the imbalance and the exhaustion and isolation you can feel as a woman and mother.”

The film is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book “Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When you Have Too Much to Do (And More Life to Live).” Siebel Newsom partnered with Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine to produce the film.

'SIFF Cinematic Excellence Award’

After the Sonoma premiere of Bisset’s latest film “Loren and Rose” at the Sebastiani Theatre, McNeely honored the performances of the actress with a brief video montage of her most iconic scenes before presenting her with the SIFF Cinematic Excellence Award.

Bisset and her director Russell Brown sat for a Q&A with McNeely to discuss their new film. The pair described the joys and challenging of filming over two weeks of filming and the years in post-production over the pandemic.

Bisset praised Brown’s screenwriting for its intelligence, but said memorizing “20 pages“ at a time in dialogue for a single day on set.

“But if it’s not on the page, it’s not on the stage,” Bisset said, quoting her character, Rose.

After McNeely gifted the SIFF award and a piece of locally blown glass artwork, Bisset thanked the audience for attending and asked who would carry out the hefty award out for her.

Bill Dodd honors McNeely

State Sen. Bill Dodd honored Kevin McNeely for the 25th anniversary of the Sonoma International Film Festival at the Cogir Tent, where a mix of audience and cast members applauded his efforts.

Dodd presented McNeely a plaque honoring the achievement, which began as the Sonoma Valley Film Festival to help a burgeoning high school media arts program to an international event that attracted stars like Bruce Willis, Robin Williams and Susan Sarandon.

A documentary of the film festival’s 25th anniversary production titled “Sonomawood” captured its organizers in the run-up to the film festival and the evolution of the festival from its humble beginnings.

‘Pretty Problems’ shines

Filmed in Healdsburg, "Pretty Problems“ is the comedic story of a couple who are invited on an excessive and outrageous weekend by an affluent couple in wine country.

It first premiered at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas where it picked up an award for Narrative Spotlight. “Pretty Problems” sold out its showing at the Sonoma Community Center, causing producer Katya Alexander and actor Alex Klein to wait outside the venue in the courtyard.

“I decided to give up my own seat so other people could see it,” Alexander said in the courtyard outside her film.

Alexander was later in the Cogir Tent struggling to hold a 30-inch tall bottle of wine encased in a wooden box, a gift as part of the award for the film. But the smile never came off her face.

Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the leading actress in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark. The article has been updated to reflect Karen Allen acted in the film.