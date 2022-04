The Argus-Courier and Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce present: District 2 Candidates Forum

The Petaluma Argus-Courier, in conjunction with the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, is proud to host this forum for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors District 2 election.

The District 2 Candidates Forum, moderated by Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy, will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, on Zoom. Stay tuned for a live Zoom link.