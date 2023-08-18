‘The best community journalist I’ve ever known:’ Longtime Argus-Courier sports editor Johnie ‘JJ’ Jackson dies at 77

Johnie “JJ” Jackson, an Argus-Courier journalist with a deep, irreplaceable well of local knowledge, suffered a heart attack.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 18, 2023, 11:49AM
By his own admission, John Jackson wasn’t a very good athlete during his days at Santa Rosa High School in the mid-1960s.

That proved serendipitous for generations of Petaluma sports fans and families. It was Jackson’s happy fate to find an alternative outlet for his deep love of sports – as a journalist.

Mediocre though he may have been on the baseball diamond or basketball court, he was a passionate, curious, empathetic and prolific chronicler of the Petaluma sports scene.

Jackson, the longtime sports editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and a widely beloved figure in the city, died Friday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack in his Rohnert Park mobile home

With their brother being kept alive by a ventilator, Jackson’s two siblings arrived from out of state. After an MRI Thursday confirmed that Jackson would never wake up, the family opted to remove him from life support.

John Jackson was 77 and worked until his very last day of life.

“JJ,” as he was widely known, had two stints as Argus-Courier sports editor, from 1970-1978, then 2002-2023.

He was scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Casa Grande High School football coach and co-athletic director John Antonio.

When Jackson didn’t show – “totally not like him,” said the coach – Antonio feared that “something bad” had happened.

A piece of something important’

In addition to mourning the loss of a friend, Antonio expressed sadness for future generations of Petaluma athletes whose feats won’t be – can’t be – celebrated as well as Jackson would have.

Whether it was Little League baseball, youth football, soccer, “you name it,” recalled Antonio, “JJ gave kids the feeling that their sport mattered, that they were a piece of something important.”

Jackson was “kind of the narrator of high school sports in this city,” said ex-Gauchos baseball coach Paul Maytorena. Some of the youths he wrote about in recent years were the children – and grandchildren – of athletes he’d previously covered.

What drove Jackson, said Jane Lott, a close friend and former colleague, “wasn’t just writing the stories – but writing them for the participants, for their families, being part of the community – an essential part. He was the best community journalist I’ve ever known.”

A bachelor who was married to his job, for all practical purposes, Jackson was, unbeknownst to many of his readers, a kind of “de facto grandfather” to Lott’s adopted son Hayden, who is now 10, she said. Jackson grew to love the boy and treated him as if he were family – going so far as having a car seat installed in his vehicle, so he could take Hayden anywhere.

Jackson’s siblings, Virginia Butler and Calvin Jackson, came west this week to say their goodbyes. She traveled from Claremore, Okla.; he from Warsaw, Ind. The outpouring of affection for their brother following his heart attack provided considerable solace, both agreed.

Down through the years, Calvin said, they’d tried to persuade John to move east, to be closer to them.

“But this is where his heart was, covering these sports, interacting with all these kids and parents and coaches and umpires. He was never going to leave this community.”

That reminded Virginia of a Halloween two decades ago. Her son, Michael, was trick-or-treating in Petaluma, accompanied by John, who was constantly being stopped by citizens wanting to greet and catch up with him.

“Gee Uncle Johnie,” Michael remarked at one point. “You have a LOT of friends.”

True gentleman, consummate pro

“He was probably the kindest, most decent writer – most decent human – I’ve ever met,” said Bob Padecky, veteran sports columnist for the Press Democrat.

“He would have the opportunity to criticize a player or coach, but he always gave that person the benefit of the doubt. He’d say, ‘Maybe he had a bad day,’ or ‘Maybe he missed breakfast.’”

It was not Jackson’s style, Padecky noted, to be confrontational – “to come in through the front door, guns blazing.

“That didn’t mean he was pablum. He still asked the tough questions. But he never put his interview subjects on edge. It was hard to get angry at him.”

Trent Herzog, head football coach at Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul High School, said talking to Jackson was like talking to a friend.

“I’ve been around sports since 1994 and never met anyone like him,” Herzog said. “He was a true gentleman and a consummate pro, respected by everyone.”

Jackson’s job “wasn’t a job to him,” Herzog pointed out. “It was something he loved. It was pure. He respected everyone, loved the kids. When you were talking to JJ you weren’t talking to a reporter. You were talking to a friend.”

Being interviewed by Jackson “felt like talking to an old friend,” agreed Chad Fillinger, a star pitcher at Casa Grande who played minor league baseball in the Seattle Mariners system before returning to coach the Gauchos for two seasons.

Jackson had a style that “softened” tough questions, said Fillinger. “With JJ, there was no malice, never any intent to embarrass you or put you on the spot.”

Why are you wearing that Casa hat?’

It was Fillinger’s custom to give Jackson a ballcap from each of the minor league teams he played for, including the Everett AquaSox, Inland Empire 66ers and Joliet Jackhammers.

Other coaches, including Maytorena, his predecessor at Casa Grande, would tease him for currying the writer’s favor.

Jackson’s choice of headgear was often the subject of friendly ribbing from coaches on both sides of Petaluma, depending on the hat.

“I’d see him at a ball game and give him a hard time: ‘Why are you wearing that Casa hat?’” recalled Doug Johnson, who has coached the Petaluma High School track and field team for more than 50 years.

“I’d give him a bad time about coverage between us and Casa. It was all in fun,” said Johnson, who still remembers the first time Jackson covered one of his cross-country meets.

“It was in the early 1970s. I picked up the paper the next day and thought, My gosh, what’s going on here?”

Jackson had painted a vivid picture with his words, describing the direction of the wind and the angle of the setting sun at Helen Putnam park.

“John has a knack, when he writes an article. It ends up not just being about sports. It’s about life itself.”

Jackson’s life was not without dire hardship. Like many others in Sonoma County, he lost his home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. Emily Charrier, a friend and longtime colleague who is now publisher of the Argus-Courier and Sonoma Index-Tribune, recalled that the day after losing everything in the fires, Jackson was “in the newsroom, wearing his PJs, ‘cause he had no other clothes, putting out the sports pages like nothing happened.”

Influence beyond the sports section

There was “no brighter light in the newsroom than JJ,” Charrier added. “He was a ray of sunshine who walked among us,” always delivering coverage “with equal doses of compassion and commitment, teaching us all the true meaning of community journalism. His passing leaves a void in our operation that will be impossible to fill.

“There will never be another JJ, and our hearts are broken by this loss.”

After leaving the U.S. Army, Jackson was hired in 1970 by the Argus-Courier, which back then published six days a week. In 1978, he took a job with a paper in Coos Bay, Oregon. He came back to California soon after, editing the weekly Novato Advance for “around two decades,” he said in 2022.

Jackson was toiling as managing editor of five small weekly publications in Marin County when he noticed in 2003 that the Argus-Courier was looking for a sports editor. He leapt at the opening, and was hired back by then-publisher John Burns – who’d been his publisher in Novato.

“I’ve known a lot of reporters and editors,” said Burns, “and I’ve never known someone as professional, hardworking and dedicated to their craft as JJ.”

Nobody who worked at the Argus ever got closer to so many families, said Burns. Whether in his sports stories or weekly columns, Jackson “wasn’t just writing about scores and stats. He was able to capture the essence of kids and parents and coaches.”

Jackson’s vocation was “more than just a job,” said Chris Samson, a former Argus-Courier editor who overlapped with him at that paper for a dozen years. “It was an all-consuming part of his life. JJ was the most dedicated community journalist that I ever worked with.”

Jackson’s influence at the newspaper transcended the sports pages. In newsroom meetings, recalled Matt Brown, the paper’s editor from 2015 to 2021, when younger reporters suggested story ideas, “JJ would chime in with three or four sources, then rattle off the last 10 stories we’d done on that topic.”

Jackson would then share those sources, Brown recalled, sometimes after consulting his Rolodex, which rivaled, in its amount of content, the Oxford English Dictionary. “He knew everyone in the city.”

Irreplaceable

A deep well of institutional knowledge, Jackson was happy to mentor and help younger journalists, even if he got no credit for it.

It was often the case that “his fingerprints were all over a story, even if his byline wasn’t,” said Brown.

The same way longtime Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron became a historian for the city of Santa Rosa, Brown pointed out, Jackson had a similar, sweeping grasp and knowledge of Petaluma sports.

Brown’s successor, Tyler Silvy, was struck by, among other things, Jackson’s focus on the future.

Silvy had worked with his share of salty veterans, “and those guys had great stories to tell.”

Rather than “lean on old war stories,” however, “JJ was just as excited, if not more so, about the kids coming up – rising juniors and seniors. He was very much in the moment with his coverage, looking forward.”

The city should “throw him a parade,” opined Don Frances, who took over editorship of the Argus-Courier last September. Like all his predecessors, Frances struggled and pleaded with Jackson, usually in vain, to please take at least some of his vacation days.

Faced with the loss of the journalist he described as an icon, Frances acknowledged the obvious:

“There is no replacing this guy.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

