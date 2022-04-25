The best Petaluma Butter and Egg Days Parade entries, ranked

From antique cars to marching bands, Petaluma’s annual Butter and Egg Days Parade was packed with fun floats and event entries to entertain the thousands of residents who descended on downtown Petaluma this past weekend.

One day later, on Sunday, the judges’ tallies were totaled in 15 categories, including a sweepstakes winner. See who took home accolades from the first parade since 2019:

High School Marching Band

1st place – Casa Grande High School Marching Gauchos

2nd place – Petaluma High School Marching Band

Jr High Marching Band

1st place – Kenilworth Jr. High School Marching Band

2nd place – Petaluma Jr. High School Marching Band

Novelty/Specialty Unit

1st place – Ballet Folklorico Paquiyollotzin

2nd place – Schafer’s ATA Martial Arts

Fire Engine

1st place – Wilmar Fire Department

2nd place – Point Reyes National Seashore

Float: non-commercial

1st place – North Coast Ballet California

2nd place – Cinnabar Theater

Antique Car: Non-commercial

1st place – Native Sons of the West Nicasio

2nd place – Petaluma Museum Association

Antique Car: Commercial

1st place – Westgate Real Estate

2nd place – Santa Rosa Marine Corps League

Vehicle: Non-commercial

1st place – Petaluma Pride

2nd place – Petaluma Golf and Country Club

Vehicle: Commercial

1st place – Wilco

2nd place – Mickelson Pumpkin Patch

Float: Commercial/Sponsor

1st place – Lagunitas Brewing Co.

2nd place – Copperfield’s Books

Veterans Group

1st place – United Veterans Council

Marching Group: Non-commercial

1st place – Petaluma Girls Softball Association

2nd place – Petaluma City Schools – Student Robotics

Marching group: Commercial

1st place – Straus Family Creamery

2nd place – Petaluma People Services Center

Equestrian

1st place – Pets Riding and Driving Club

2nd place – Miss Wine County Rodeo Queen

Equestrian Clean-up Crew

1st place - Pets Riding and Driving Club

Sweepstakes – Most Outstanding Use of Theme

Clover Sonoma

Helen Putnam Award for Most Entertaining/Use of Historical Theme

Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgroudns

Judges Special Award for Most Unique/Most Entertaining

Little Red Tractor

Golden Hammer Award for Best Locally Built, non-commercial

The Auto Center