The Block - Petaluma to host new nonprofit’s first fundraiser

All donations go 100% to Heartfelt’s patients. All administrative services are either donated by volunteers, local vendors or directly paid for by the Redeker’s themselves. For more information on the event or to donate directly, visit heartfelthelpfoundation.com .

Denise Redeker received a heart transplant in 2018 but had no idea of the financial strains that post recovery would bring. Transplant patients are required to stay within minutes of their surgical hospital in order to be available for post-surgery care. Health insurance provides minimal relief but a $100 a day housing stipend does not come close to covering housing costs in the areas where these transplant hospitals are located, places such as Stanford, Los Angeles and San Diego.

After learning of another patient whose life-saving transplant was being delayed due to lack of post-care housing funds, Denise and Jim Redeker stepped in and held a backyard fundraiser. They raised enough to not only help that patient but another, and that is when the idea struck them to start Heartfelt Help Foundation.

“We step in and make sure that something as solvable as money never delays a transplant,” says Denise in the recent North Bay Spirit Award video. “A simple yes gave me these bonus years. Having the ability to give back because I have these bonus years is something that is never lost on me. I want to live my life as if my donor is watching. I want to make him proud of me.”

Heartfelt Help Foundation will host its first fundraising event at The Block – Petaluma this Sunday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. The event is meant to not only raise awareness about the financial challenges that heart transplant recipients face, but to also help raise much needed funds for the cause, all coupled with great food, drink and some pretty incredible raffle and auction prizes.

When examining patient eligibility, the hospital must consider more than just someone’s medical likelihood of success. Tied to that is their ability to pay for the housing required after surgery. For many, this is all that stands between them and a new heart.

To ensure that help goes to those in most dire need, Heartfelt Help benefits from transplant hospital screening to determine who is being delayed simply due to lack of post-care funding.

“We would not have qualified,” admits Jim. “We had the financial means, but many do not and those are the people we want to give some hope to.”

Since it launched in 2020, the organization has helped patients ages 6 to 60 while giving amounts ranging from $3,000 to $15,000, an amount officials say is sustainable.

Along with helping to pay for housing, Heartfelt helps to find the housing, which is as big of a challenge in these tight rental markets. Additionally, the Redeker’s are able to offer peer mentoring because they have firsthand knowledge of what the patients are going through both before and after surgery.

With the organization’s first fundraising event, leaders say they wanted to do something a bit different than your standard sit-down gala. Coming out of COVID-19 and with her own immunocompromised system, Denise wanted to do something outside, and the Block – Petaluma seemed like the perfect spot.

“The Block was very welcoming and general manager Julie Tenorio was welcoming and super easy to work with,” says Denise. “They are even donating.”

Food will be available from both Zimi, the on-site pizza and secret Greek food kitchen, and Tacos Don Pepe, which regularly pops up at the Eastside Farmers Market and is well known for their large vegan menu, including vegan queso. Have no fear though, they also offer plenty of meat options. (The Block’s barbecue stand is currently closed for renovations).

Along with a great food draw, the event’s raffle and auction prizes are food and experience oriented. Since her transplant, Denise has become an avid hiker and so wanted to offer prizes that inspired people to enjoy life and experience new things.

The prize list starts off with a dinner for 10 at the lucky winner’s home, catered by none other than Preferred Sonoma Caterers. Roof 106, the “elevated cocktail lounge and open-air restaurant” above the Matheson in Healdsburg has also donated a gift certificate, and Alec’s Ice Cream has donated a private tour, tasting and a pint of each of their six flavors to take home.

Flying Cloud Farms is offering a private picnic for two. And Easy Rider, a new restaurant, is jumping in with both feet, donating a $100 gift certificate.

In the outdoor arena, there will be weekend kayak or SUP rentals from Clavey Paddlesports, a weekend of camping at Casini Ranch, and a weekend of “glamping” at River Bend Resort up for grabs.

In the hands-on experience category, Quail and Condor bakery in Healdsburg has donated a private baking class, Marmalade Sky is offering a floral design class and Sweets by Maneesha will donated either a cake or a cake decorating class.

In the wine department, Sonoma Portworks kicks things off with a private tour and tasting. The Feminist Party winery in Los Alamos has also donated a private tour and tasting. Nelson Family Vineyards is contributing a private tour and tasting, as well as two bottles of wine. Finally, Vaughn Duffy has donated wines. We first discovered Vaughn Duffy while dining and drinking at Petaluma’s La Dolce Vita and have been enjoying their wines ever since.

Rounding things out, there will be a photography session, art from a couple of local artists, and several other prizes that have yet to be announced.