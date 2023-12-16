For the first time since the pandemic, Californians can get a direct measure of their schools’ performance through a web-based dashboard designed to improve accountability and performance.

The California Dashboard, which was suspended during the state’s COVID lockdowns, measures chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, English learner progress, graduation rates, literacy rates for English language arts and mathematics, and college and career readiness.

The scores are displayed in hues of red, orange, yellow, green and blue on a meter where an arrow points to a color that corresponds with very low, low, medium, high or very high performance rating in the given categories. If the dial points toward the red, a district has very low performance. The closer the dial points to blue, the better.

This year’s classification considers the current status of a district’s performance in the 2022-23 school year while also comparing it to the district’s performance in the previous year.

College and career readiness is the only category that did not have data from the previous year to track improvement because COVID interrupted testing in 2021.

Here’s how the four biggest unified school districts in Sonoma County are faring:

Santa Rosa City Schools

Chronic absenteeism, medium performance: 35.6% of students are chronically absent. This was an improvement: 4.1% fewer students were chronically absent — meaning they missed at least 10% of the school year — in comparison to the 2021-22 school year.

Graduation rate, low performance: 82.7% of students graduated in the 2022-23 school year. This was a decline: 1.8% fewer students graduated than previous school year.

Suspension rate, very low performance: 8.2% of students were suspended at least once in a given school year. This was a decline: 3% more students were suspended at least once compared to the previous school year.

English language arts literacy, medium performance: Test takers in grades three through eight and grade eleven performed 53.8 points below the standard. Test scores improved 7.4 points from the previous year.

Mathematics literacy, low performance: Test takers in grades three through eight and grade eleven performed 102.6 points below the standards. Test scores improved 5.5 points from the previous year.

English Learner Progress, low performance: 43.3% of English learners are making progress toward English language proficiency according to the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California. This number declined 2% from the previous school year.

College/Career readiness, low performance: 27.3% of students are college or career ready, based on measures like graduation rate, performance on state tests or college credit courses.

Petaluma City Schools

Chronic absenteeism, very low performance: 21.5% of students are chronically absent. This number was on a par with the 2021-22 school year.

Graduation rate, low performance: 89.1% of students graduated in the 2022-23 school year. This was a decline: 2% fewer students graduated than previous school year.

Suspension rate, low performance: 4% of students suspended at least once in a given school year. This was a decline: 0.6% more students were suspended at least once compared to the previous school year.

English language arts literacy, medium performance: Test takers in grades three through eight and grade eleven performed 0.1 points below the standard. Test scores dropped 5.3 points from the previous year.

Mathematics literacy, low performance: Test takers in grades three through eight and grade eleven performed 39.8 points below the standards. This was maintained with a small drop in test scores of 2.3 points compared to the previous year.

English Learner Progress, low performance: 47.6% of English learners are making progress toward English language proficiency according to the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California. This number declined 4.8% from the previous school year.

College/Career readiness, medium performance: 44.6% of students are college or career ready, based on measures like graduation rate, performance on state tests or college credit courses.

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified

Chronic absenteeism, medium performance: 22.6% of students are chronically absent. This was an improvement: 27.5% fewer students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year.

Graduation rate, low performance: 89.5% of students graduated in the 2022-23 school year. This was a decline: 3% fewer students graduated than the previous school year.

Suspension rate, low performance: 5.1% of students suspended at least once in a given school year. This was a decline: 0.7% more students were suspended at least once compared to the previous school year.