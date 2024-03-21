The Chalkboard: Art history, Pi Day and St. Patrick’s celebrations

Pi Day fun: “Calculating the circumference and diameter on every circle we can find, and enjoying yummy pie, are just a few of the activities happening every March 14,“ said Principal Catina Haugen of Meadow School. ”At lunch, we hosted a Pi Digits Contest where any upper-grade student could show off their memorization skills with the digits of pi.“

The lucky winner was Henry, who is in fourth grade and had memorized 150 digits of pi!

Dragon skills: Dunham School Dragons in the transitional kindergarten class worked hard on their leprechaun traps last week. Word is still out on whether they caught any of the sneaky little creatures that create havoc on St. Patrick's Day, but their teacher was proud to share that the students collaborated well and came up with some excellent contraptions.

Also on campus was the exciting Spelling Bee. Congratulations to AJ and Jasper, who will now compete in the City Spelling Bee on March 28.

SoMo stage: This week, the Sonoma Mountain Charter School was excitedly buzzing over the SoMo Performing Arts presentation of Shrek and the Misfits. A total of three performances were scheduled in the multi-purpose room. The high-energy performances start with a show for the students at 8:30 a.m. March 22. Then two community shows on at 7 p.m. that day and at 1:30 p.m. March 23.

The school noted this performance would feature elements of a recent Petaluma Educational Foundation major impact grant supporting the campus' performing arts program.

Walking and rolling: Last Thursday, the students and families at Live Oak Charter School participated in a Walk & Roll to School event. As they traveled through town to get to campus, rumor is they had help from some of the city leaders, including Mayor Kevin McDonnell, Vice Mayor John Shribbs, City Manager Peggy Flynn, members of the Safe Streets Petaluma team and Cool Petaluma block leaders. What a fun way to ride into the weekend.

Digging into history: Advanced Placement Art History students at St. Vincent de Paul High School are creating a timeline of artworks they have been studying to help the class members cross-reference cultures and periods across the curriculum. In AP Biology, students tested Lemur DNA to see if an unknown population was a species considered extinct. Next week, the sophomore Biology students will be using the same equipment to test a family for the BRCA gene that causes women to have an increased risk of breast cancer.

Young writers: The third graders at St. Vincent Elementary School have been working hard to present their writing projects. The young writers have been brainstorming, drafting, editing, and going through the informative peer editing process to develop their final drafts of opinion writing, said Danielle Rynning, admissions and athletic director for SVES.

"We did two opinion writing topics in the past couple of weeks: what their favorite season is and what food they think should be added to our hot lunch menu,“ Rynning said. ”They needed a lead, a strong opinion sentence, three reasons and details, transitions and a conclusion."

To make the presentation even more exciting, students walked into class to star-studded decor, including a red carpet and digital backdrop.

Youth Art Month: The Petaluma Arts Center celebrates Youth Art Month in March with its annual Art Connects Us exhibition. The Arts Center reports that more than 31 public and private Petaluma schools have joined them for the exhibition, showcasing the talent and creativity of more than 70 artists from kindergarten through 12th grade. There will also be a “Dreaming in Art” wall where students can add their thoughts about why art is important to them. The exhibit runs through April 20.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.