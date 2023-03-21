It was a busy time at local schools last week. From Pi Day to Leprechaun sightings and Sixth Grade Camps plus so much more!

March 14 was Pi Day and the Meadow Hawks in fourth, fifth and sixth grades volunteered to participate in a Pi digit memorization contest. The top three winners were Andres and Chris third place (tie) with 60 digits; David took second place with 62 digits, and with 96 digits memorized was sixth grader Helo in first place! “It was a really fun event that was encouraging for everyone. The contest was a perfect accompaniment to many Pi and circle explorations through the day, including circle art and actual pie to eat,” reports principal Catina Haugen.

Last Friday, all of the students at Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School students were treated to a performance of “Despicable SoMo!” starring fifth and sixth grade students. “The performing arts students began rehearsals in November under the direction of the school’s Performing Arts Team, a dedicated group of parents and community members,” explained principal Sue Gruber. Performances for the community were presented the evening of March 17 and at a matinee on March 18. All shows ended in rousing applause for these very talented youngsters!

Dunham School experienced some magic on March 17. The second grade students received messages back from the Leprechauns they penned letters to as a class assignment. Principal Ani Larson shared, “Seeing the excitement from the children opening and reading these special letters was truly magical.” Over in the Transitional Kindergarten room, students put their creativity to the test, and built very elaborate Leprechaun Traps, hoping to catch a peek at the mischievous little visitors who like to leave surprises celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“It is with great honor that I announce the 2023 Striking Sparks Telescope Recipient - Juan S,” McDowell Elementary school teacher, Mrs. Nealon let us know about this amazing honor! “Juan loves astronomy. I knew he was the right student to nominate for this award,” the teacher said. In addition to a teacher recommendation, Juan wrote a convincing essay to share why he deserved to be an award recipient and regularly attended Striking Sparks ZOOM meetings for young astronomers. The purpose of the Striking Sparks program is to promote science education and interest in astronomy for Sonoma County students. The program’s name comes from Robert Ferguson and a student building a telescope together. This struck a “Spark” of interest that contributed to the student ultimately graduating with a Ph.D. in Astrophysics. The program’s goal is to strike more sparks of interest in Sonoma County students. Each year, they award the contest winners new, easy-to-use, 5.3-inch reflecting Dobsonian mount telescopes. Juan will be presented with this award on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Piner High in Santa Rosa. Juan is the second McDowell Monarch to receive this award.

McDowell Elementary fifth and sixth graders were in for a real treat at Duckworth Family Farm. While on a field trip, students were introduced to a loom where they weaved fabric into a rag rug. Students used nets to explore one of the ponds and discover its biodiversity. Some students took a hike to take in the view, while others quietly observed in their own sit spot. An added treat was Blueberry ice cream from Farmer Laurie!

Petaluma High super student inventor, Langley, has shared her dream of changing how those dealing with diabetes will inject insulin. As a Type 1 diabetic, Langley is planning on redesigning the insulin pump as she looks to the future. Keep an eye out for this determined young woman as she sets her sights on changing the world through education and hands-on learning.

Next weekend, students from the Casa Grande High School advanced culinary class and Big House Catering Club will be entering and competing in the California Artisan Cheese Festival at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds. Students will be serving mac & cheese with Chimayo chile, creamy chocolate budino with salted caramel and Jamaica lemonade. What an amazing experience for these young chefs!

(Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation)