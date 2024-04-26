The Chalkboard: Corona Creek student breaks reading record

Quick read: Corona Creek Elementary School’s principal, Bennett Holley, is proud to announce an amazing student accomplishment: Benjy Tang, a 5th-grade student in Mr. Steeves' class, has recently broken the national record for most Accelerated Reader points ever achieved with an astounding 3,000 points.

AR is a reading comprehension program in which students earn points by taking quizzes on books they have read. This breaks Benjy's own school record from last year of 2,093 points, said Holley. Benjy has also had a poem accepted to be published in the Young American Poetry Digest this year. These programs are run through the Corona Creek library by the librarian, Ms. Scott.

What a show: The cast and crew of Wizard of Oz at McNear Elementary has brought the classic tale to life. The students presented a wonderful performance for their school community, family and friends. The hard work put in by students and volunteers was evident in the play's composition, colorful costumes, and electric energy in the room for the sold-out performances.

Guest speaker: St. Vincent High School recently hosted guest speaker Larry Park, who was a survivor of the Chowchilla kidnappings, a traumatic event in the 1970s.

According to Kerry Pedersen, SVHS director of admissions and marketing, Mr. Park came as part of Mr. Cotten's Forensics class to talk to students about his experiences during the kidnappings and the trauma he experienced living through that event.

“His message was forgiveness and moving through adversity to the other side. His visit was inspirational and taught our students that they, too, can persevere through anything,” Pedersen said.

Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell was on hand to honor Mr. Park as a survivor and hero, naming March 28 as Larry Park Day in the City of Petaluma.

Building challenge: The Waugh School District hosted its annual STEAM Expo the week before spring break. “All classes complete a building challenge in the STEAM Lab to get their ideas flowing,” said Principal Catina Haugen. “From there, students pick an area to focus on for their STEAM Expo project – engineering design, science, and art exhibit, how it works to display, and more. The creativity and learning is amazing.”

Families were invited to visit on Thursday night, and all classes toured the Expo at Meadow and Corona Creek on Friday morning.

Wondrous wetlands: Ms. Tarrant’s third grade class at St. Vincent Elementary visited Shollenberger Park to learn about the wetlands and animals that live in these habitats in a program sponsored by the Petaluma Wetland Alliance. The students participated in three groups: nature walk, bird watching, and owl pellet dissection. The young scientists used a guide to study the jawbones to see which animals the owls ate, and they even got to take the bones home.

Nature walk: Old Adobe Elementary third graders ventured to the Fairfield Osborne Preserve for their recent field trip. The students explored and learned about nature, including identifying salamanders, scorpions, lizards, birds, snakes, and wildflowers. They did some rock painting and enjoyed all aspects of this exciting outdoor hands-on learning program.

Camp season: Sixth-grade camp is underway this week for Sonoma Mountain Elementary and Penngrove Elementary students. Penngrove Panthers are enjoying the outdoor education program at Camp Royaneh. Last week, McKinley Elementary students participated in their camp program.

Back in mid-March, the St. Vincent Elementary sixth grade class attended camp as well, where they enjoyed hiking and team building and mastered a ropes course. SVES Principal Joe Clapp shared that it was an amazing experience for all, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.