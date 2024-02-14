The Chalkboard: Engineering, rocket launches and more

Engineering Night: Last week, La Tercera hosted an Engineering Night in its MakerSpace. This event allowed students to explore activities that focused on different engineering challenges. Students built battery-operated machines, designed gadgets and devices that used the concept of hydraulics and pneumatics, created anatomical hands and developed devices that used air propulsion.

“We are excited to be hosting an array of other STEM events that explore Next Generation science standards at our school site throughout the spring semester,” said school Principal Catherine Larkin.

The school’s next program was Science Night, taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, then the Salute to STEM from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 3, followed by the Lawrence Hall of Science: Phenomenal Physics program from 5:30 to 6:20 and 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. May 29, with two separate sessions to accommodate all with activities geared toward second through sixth graders.

Grant shamrocks: The Grant School PTA identified a neglected and overgrown corner of the campus as the perfect location to install an outdoor learning space, said Grant School's Katie Scoles.

“We found a gracious and willing partner in Owen Mitchell of Mitchell Landscapes to implement the project,” Scoles said. “Devil Mountain Nursery provided us with the planting materials at a discount, and we obtained materials to build an outdoor whiteboard from TAP Plastics at a discount.”

The area features an outdoor whiteboard, freshly planted landscaping, gravel pathways, shade trees, new benches and redwood stumps for seating. Now that the project is completed, the Grant School Educational Garden Center is next on the to-do list.

Grant students also enjoyed a visit from Classroom Safari recently. Seeing the animals up close and learning about the unique needs of each one was an exciting lesson for all.

SoMo’s Art Adventure: The 10th Annual Art Adventure Rotation Day took place on Feb. 2 on the Sonoma Mountain campus.

“Mixed grade level groups, transitional kindergarten to sixth grade, rotated through three art projects,” said Principal Sue Gruber of Sonoma Mountain Charter School. “Students learned about various artists and then created masterpieces reflecting different styles.”

What an incredible opportunity for students to share their creative talents!

McNear spirit: Earlier this month, the McNear Falcons presented at the PCS district board meeting. These leadership students came decked out in their school colors and talked about their favorite spaces and creatures at McNear, sharing a slideshow of their year to date. Kudos, Falcons, on a job well done!

Also at McNear was the Lunar New Year Parade last Friday. The entire student body wore red. Older students helped the TK students walk the traditional dragon float through rows of classes, ready and waiting in the schoolyard for the celebration. Students, families, and friends were cheering and shouting New Year's wishes to all!

Up, up and away: The Waugh School District Rocket Challenge was a blast, according to Principal Catina Haugen. Meadow students designed and built their rockets in the STEAM Lab, and on the Feb. 7, launch day, they had ample opportunity to aim for distance, repair and adjust their designs, and launch again. Buddy classes participated together. The day was sunny and clear for many successful “3, 2, 1” blast-offs.

Safety first: Last week, St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School welcomed members of the Petaluma Fire Department to campus. The program at the parish hall included a hands-on CPR class for seventh-grade students. During the training, students heard from two Petaluma residents who were recently saved by having those around them administer CPR during their health emergency. The teachers thanked the fire department for teaching the students these life-saving skills they can use in the community, at school or in their homes.

Special visit to PJHS: On Thursday, Sonoma County schools Superintendent Amie Carter, along with Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris, visited Petaluma Junior High School. Principal Ray McClintock said that Dr. Carter visited PJHS to see first hand the work done this year, establish trusted relationships between students and staff on campus, prioritize campus climate and culture, and build unique programs and elective options.

Dr. Carter was impressed with the friendliness and positive culture around campus. She also toured art and PE classes and the new program Intro to Digital Media. This class uses cutting edge, professional-grade videography, sound, lighting and digital design equipment to create their Bantam Broadcast, which is funded by a Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) Impact Grant.

Students took advantage of Dr. Carter's visit and interviewed her about how she tries to foster trusting relationships with students in all of Sonoma County's schools. PJHS was proud to be chosen for the visit and for the opportunity to highlight all the fantastic happenings on campus.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Education-related tips for her Chalkboard column may be sent to editor@arguscourier.com.