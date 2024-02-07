Cinnabar stars: The students of Cinnabar Charter School took to the stage on Jan. 25 to perform “Cookies, the Musical” in front of more than 400 audience members in the campus' multi-use room.

The whimsical production, directed by Cinnabar's music teacher, Jennifer Morris, celebrates togetherness and friendship as well as a willingness to accept each other for their differences. And that fits perfectly with this kind and caring small school which offers TK through 8th grade education, said Superintendent and Principal Ken Sillman.

The evening performance was a part of the school's expanded learning opportunity program that is available for free for Cinnabar students from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“In the play, the cookies come to life and must work together to overcome a group of hungry puppies,” Sillman said. “The crowd was extremely pleased with the student talent showcased in the production. In the end, all were sent home with a special goodie bag of cookies.”

The transitional kindergarten through fourth-grade cast also performed it during the school day for their fellow Falcons. Help from the seventh and eighth-grade students, who worked backstage and helped break down and set up the stage, offered a genuinely collaborative performance.

Dramatic music: Daily life at Live Oak Charter School in Petaluma is always memorable. Last week, Ms. Mann's fourth-grade class was practicing the recorder outside on the playground. According to Linda Delgado, executive director at Live Oak Charter, Mann combines two dearly held priorities in Waldorf education: the natural world and music as part of each day's instruction.

"While the storm raced toward us, she used the few clear minutes for a "Home on the Range" performance for all to enjoy,“ Delgado said.

Wilson art program: Catalyst, Wilson School's campus foundation, just implemented a new art program that officially kicked off on Feb. 1. Superintendent and Principal Steve Hospodar said this program will bring a qualified and credentialed art teacher to the school to teach each class grade-level-appropriate art curriculum.

"Our funding will sustain this program through the 2024-25 school year, and we will continue to fund-raise to support Wilson School with programs like this one and others that enhance our students' education," Hospodar said.

Wilson Wildcats just completed the school's annual Read-A-Thon, and the third grade completed a comprehensive biome project.

Living history: California Weekly Explorer puts on a program, Walk Through the American Revolution, that is an exciting and interactive way for fifth-grade students to engage with our social studies standards, said Old Adobe School's Maggie Dezendorf.

Each student is assigned a character card, an expert card, or both, and participates in teams to “walk through” the crucial events of the American Revolution. Each student can earn team points based on their delivery of the lines, costume and overall performance. The students are encouraged to embody their character using props and team interactions, and even perform the important battle scenes as teams.

Throughout the performance, students also participate in specific standards-aligned learning opportunities.

“We practiced as a class for about a month, and seeing the students' enthusiasm for learning was impressive and inspiring,” Dezendorf said. “The fact that they could actively engage with the learning rather than read from a textbook made it incredibly meaningful. It's truly a day that I'll remember for the rest of my life. And so will the students.”

The Spring Hill School's 5th graders also were fully immersed in their social studies lessons this week while participating in the same “Walk Through the American Revolution” program by California Weekly Explorers.

According to Loryn Hatten, director of communications and school life, this fully interactive experience allowed them to vividly retell the nation's early history through games, music, and storytelling. Students became different historical figures, spoke as “experts” on important people and events, and even recreated significant battles. The two-and-a-half-hour-long event was part immersive theater and part game show, bringing the American Revolution to life for these young historians.

There had been a lot of exciting learning on campus as yet another school participated in the program, bringing history to life for the fifth-grade students at Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School, said said Principal Sue Gruber.

Dressed in period clothing and reenacting historical moments, the students learned the importance of the Revolution.

This was part of an Art Adventure Week at Sonoma Mountain, which kicked off with every student and staff member making a silk-screened shirt, Gruber said.

“We hosted an artist in residence for the week, who went class to class telling stories and meeting with every grade level for a private art lesson,” she said.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Education-related tips for her Chalkboard column may be sent to editor@arguscourier.com.