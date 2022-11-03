McDowell School held a very special event on Friday night. The campus community gathered and enjoyed the first annual McDowell Monarchs Día de los Muertos celebration. Last week, students sang songs, shared stories, and made crafts and decorations, all in preparation of Día de los Muertos. Genie Praetzel, the school’s bilingual resource teacher, was excited to see the school community spend time together remembering loved ones, delight in the festivities, and share in this special cultural tradition. On Halloween, Mrs. Nealon’s fifth-grade class was part of a parade, had a scrumptious breakfast, and learned about Tim Burton. They even drew their own Tim Burton inspired self-portraits. Before class wrapped up for the day, students got to program the Dot Dash robots funded by the Petaluma Educational Foundation as part of the school’s STEAM curriculum.

--

Cinnabar School kicked off Red Ribbon week last with door decorations in each classroom, “I Believe in Me” bracelets for every student and daily morning messages from Superintendent/Principal Ken Silman about how staying drug and alcohol free helps students and families live up to the school motto of Be Safe, Be Respectful and Be Responsible. Following up on our earlier news, the campus’ extended learning program now offers gardening with Jennifer Collins the fifth-grade teacher and agricultural work along with flag football and tutoring to its offerings according Silman. The school is looking to add cheerleading, tumbling and dance soon. This robust and hugely popular program is continually expanding. Nearly a third of the school takes advantage of the program that opens at 6:45 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m.

--

On Friday, St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School gathered for the annual Jog a thon. “We raised over $50,000 for our school. It was a huge success and so much fun for the students. The funds raised will go to field trips, art and music departments,” reports Danielle Rynning, admissions coordinator for St. Vincent Elementary. “In addition, our student council has been very busy this year creating a sense of togetherness on campus. Our student council lead by Ms. Penry has organized an event with our P.E.A.K. (People Engaging in Acts of Kindness). Our student council shows leadership on our campus and they are great role models for our younger students.” The students are currently working on a project to make cards for local veterans for the upcoming Veterans Day.

--

In Penngrove, principal Carley Harp shares that lots of Penngrove Panthers met at Penngrove Park and walked to school as a “walking school bus” on Oct. 26. “We are participating in Sonoma County Safe Routes to School, an initiative to reduce traffic, encourage movement and improve our environment. It was a huge success for our Panthers and their families,” Harp said.

--

The Spring Hill School Lower Elementary School students have been learning all about Latinx culture as part of Hispanic Heritage month, including traditional and not so traditional forms of artwork. Recently, they got to meet Blanca Molina, a digital artist and graphic designer who blends traditional Mexican folk art with a pop art feel to create vibrant, thought-provoking work. Students and teachers report it was such a treat to hear Blanca’s story and learn what it is like to be a professional artist. Students proudly showed her their own art inspired by her work and a few even asked for an autograph on it.

--

Congratulations to the Petaluma High students participating as part of the Future Farmers of American (FFA) program at the 95th Annual National FFA Convention last week in Indianapolis. The team experienced tours, motivational presentations, lots of local sights. Two young ladies, Brooke Bruhn and Logan Pomi, received the prestigious honor of receiving American FFA Degrees in person in front of the stadium crowd.