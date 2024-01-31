Live at the Green: Honor band students from local middle and high schools performed at SSU’s Green Music Center last week, joining a total of 150 students from multiple Sonoma County schools.

The event on Jan. 12 and 13 even featured students from McKinley Elementary's Petaluma Accelerated Charter School, including Miguel Gines-Alvarez, Aanchal Kumari and Penelope Lin.

Kenilworth Junior High students who performed included Ella Hillstead, Zoe Berry, Jazmyne Pelayo, Rose Pettibone, Caitlin Winzeler, Zachary Deguara, Liz Frew, Noah Holley, Yael Arenas Vasquez, Rowdy Peysson and Tyler Fernandes.

Student performers from Petaluma Junior High included Andrew Westberg, Aaron Eveland, Nancy Bowmar, Kenzo Glenn-Sharp and Miles Markwood.

For the high school band, Casa Grande was represented by Gisele Gamez, Abbi Busch, Diego Altamirano, Dylan Donis, Thomas Giroux, Cameron Farr, Jose Palacios, Austin Talbot, Andrew Walker, Sean Ortiz Garcia and Nathra Kem.

Petaluma High School students were Alex Wentworth, Thomas Friesen, Eduardo Hernandez Sanches, Zach Bettencourt, Trevor Phillips and Christiane Pardillo.

The middle school performance was conducted by Dr. Elisha Wells, Director of Band, Brass, and Orchestra at Fresno City College, and the high school band was led by Dr. Gregory Whitmore of the University Symphonic Winds at Cal State Fullerton.

The performance was no small feat, with two days of intensive rehearsals followed by the formal concert on Saturday evening – an exciting culmination of hard work by these talented students.

Lights, camera, podcast: According to Principal Ray McClintock, Petaluma Junior High School started another new program this year – its Introduction to Digital Media class.

Taught by Jamil Dawsri, who also runs the Trojan Broadcast at Petaluma High School, this new program allows students to engage in hands-on learning with brand new, professional-grade equipment.

Students are gearing up to publish their first major Bantam Broadcast piece and have been active around campus interviewing students and staff, McClintock said.

“This program was also fortunate enough to be chosen as a recipient of the 23/24 Petaluma Educational Foundation Impact Grant for $14,560,” he added. “With this grant, students will have even more of an opportunity to access high-level technology and equipment, and we're so excited to see all the amazing work they will produce.”

Full STEAM ahead: Last Tuesday, students demonstrated their Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) skills at the Boys & Girls Club on the McKinley School campus.

According to Roxanne Squires, marketing coordinator for the Marin/Sonoma Boys & Girls Clubs, students were invited to experiment with PVC pipe engineering, slime volcanoes, sphere coding robots, maker kit building and snap circuit boards. Staff from Keysite Technologies were on-site, offering these budding scientists the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning and future careers in the industry.

Creator Faire coming: The River Creator Faire, a free maker-style community event celebrating the arts and sciences with hands-on activities, is slated for noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 20 at River Montessori Charter School, located at 3880 Cypress Dr. in Petaluma.

Parents, volunteers, nonprofits and local companies will provide more than two dozen hands-on activities for children of all ages, from bike tinkering to sewing to solar observation with telescopes.

“Experiential learning and tactile exploration are core to the Montessori method – and they're also just plain fun,” said Kelly Griffith Mannion, River's principal and superintendent. “We're delighted to be able to invite the community to River for a day of creativity, discovery, and joy.”

Members of the public are welcome, and admission is free with a suggested donation of $7 per person or $25 per family.

“It's important to us that no one is turned away for lack of funds,” said Amy Atchley, a River alumni parent and co-founder of the Creator Faire. “The Exploratorium and other Bay Area museums are amazing, but the costs of an outing add up fast. We wanted to bring that hands-on learning experience to the entire community right here in Petaluma.”

The event's lead sponsor is Amy's Roofing and Solar, owned by Atchley. Creator stations will be sponsored, hosted, and facilitated by the Petaluma Chapter of the Kiwanis Club, Raymond A. Ramos, D.D.S & Associates, Robert Ferguson Observatory, Point Blue Conservation Science, and the Sonoma County Library, among others. School families will host other stations, such as slime-making, origami aeronautics, and tie-dying.

For more information, visit rivermontessoricharter.org/creatorfaire.

PEF scholarship deadline: Reminder! The deadline to submit your online application for Petaluma Educational Foundation Scholarships is Jan. 25. Awards are available for students planning to attend 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges and vocational programs after graduation.

Last year, thanks to donors, PEF presented graduating seniors with a total of $269,060. Since the program started in 1990, more than $4.5 million has been shared with generations of local students furthering their post-secondary education.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Education-related tips for her Chalkboard column may be sent to editor@arguscourier.com.