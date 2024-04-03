The Chalkboard: Penngrove students celebrate Holi

Author attends play: What a surprise for Kim Ribeiro's second and third grade combo class at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley, to have author and illustrator Shawn Harris attend their class play, “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza.“

The magic continued as Harris joined the class for their cast pizza party and learned about the class's process of adapting the book into their stage show, as well as what the students are hoping may be part of the upcoming third book, “The First Cat in Space and the Wrath of the Paperclip.” It was a memorable event for all in attendance, said Kristin Karnacki, a teacher on special assignment.

Cherry Valley has also been presenting a wide selection of class plays, according to teacher Mike Watt, who explains that a tradition at the school is that each class puts on a play for the entire school.

“This is a major effort, but they are wonderfully entertaining, a confidence builder for the students, and a way for all the classes to connect,” Watt said.

Throughout the year, the student body has enjoyed plays with titles like Knock, Knock, Alice in Wonderland, Go West, The Pirates of Grammer Island, The Mystery of the Portal, and even a version of Little Shop of Horrors called Little Mall of Horrors. Students sing, dance, recite their lines, and always have a smile for those who celebrate the creativity demonstrated through this program.

Seeing stars: St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School students recently had a great day at the SPARQ center. Director Mr. Kruger provided special access during Piner High School's spring break to give the students a private tour. Admissions coordinator Danielle Rynning detailed the visit of students talking about the to-scale Solar System, which spans the length of the campus. They also spent time in the observatory and learned how the telescope worked. The group finished their visit with a fantastic planetarium presentation where Kruger guided them through an interactive view of the Milky Way, constellations, planets, the sun and more.

Music in New York: Petaluma High School music students were busy in the Big Apple last week. In addition to a music workshop at Queens College, over the course of four days, the group took a board ride around Ellis Island and visited the 9/11 Memorial. They also visited the One World Observatory, giving views of New York and surrounding boroughs, attended Back to the Future The Musical, and had stops at Lincoln Center, Radio Music Hall, a 3-hour tour of Manhattan, plus a stop at the Met Opera at Lincoln Center for the La Rondine opera.

The students also attended a Blue Man Group performance plus dinner at the Birdland Jazz Club to experience the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra. What a fantastic learning experience for these young musicians as National Jazz Appreciation Month begins.

Celebrating Holi: Penngrove Panthers got into the spirit of spring with their Holi Day celebration on campus. Penngrove Elementary students learned about the celebration of Holi, then received their gulal – the small pouch of colored chalk used to celebrate the Hindu festival, which signifies love and spring. Students gathered outside and tossed their colored chalk at the wall covered in a large white piece of fabric. By the end of the activity, the white wall was a colorful abstract piece of one-of-a-kind student artwork.

Science learning: Dunham students are out and about doing hands-on learning. The sixth graders attended sixth grade camp last week and came home to share many memorable moments from this time-honored tradition for several elementary schools.

This week, the fifth graders headed north to the Sonoma Water District for a field trip. According to the program website, the Water Education Program utilizes a multifaceted approach to help students learn the value of water as an essential natural resource. The programs are free and aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards. The lessons teach inquiry-based, exploratory science. Water district staff provide classroom visits, field trips, and curriculum materials for students in the service area.

Lunch with police: Petaluma police made a recent special visit with the third graders at Sonoma Mountain Charter School. The youngsters spent their lunch hour enjoying donated Chick-fil-A lunches while getting to know the officers. The group sat and ate together, then had some fun on the playground, according to Stacey Gambonini, senior administrative assistant to Interim Chief of Police Brian Miller.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.