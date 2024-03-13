Super spellers: Last Wednesday, the fourth, fifth, and sixth graders at Cherry Valley engaged in their annual spelling bee, said Teacher Mike Watt from Mary Collins Cherry Valley School.

Three students from each fourth- and fifth-grade class and three from the sixth-grade classes competed with 20 students. The audience was full of classmates and supportive parents. Each student put in a great effort. After eight rounds, fifth grader Ruby Maxson and sixth grader Colin Biggio emerged as the top spellers. Congrats, Ruby and Colin, the three alternates, and all the fantastic student spellers.

Now on to the Petaluma City Schools Spelling Bee.

Robotics clubs: All seven elementary schools in the Petaluma City Schools district have launched after-school robotics clubs, thanks to funding from an Expanded Learning Opportunities Program grant.

Laura Bradley, an educational technology teacher on special assignment, said each school site was provided with eight LEGO Spike Prime robotics kits, an online curriculum and resources for club leaders.

Five of the clubs are run by parent volunteers and two by PCS teachers. Each club also has at least two high school student volunteers from Casa Grande High or Petaluma High working with the students and assisting the club leaders. While students learn how to design, build and program robots, they also develop their creativity, problem-solving and collaboration skills.

Clubs meet once a week and are looking forward to participating in the Sonoma County Office of Education Robotics Challenge in May. Good luck to all the students in the upcoming competition.

Lunch with police: Students at McKinley Elementary School enjoyed a fun lunch with a special guest earlier this month. The newly established Lunch with Law Enforcement program with the Petaluma Police Department was a big hit with these young students. PPD staff met with students to answer lots of interesting questions. The lunch program is sponsored by Chick-fil-A, which provides sandwiches for all the kids

"We look forward to continuing to engage with our youth and maybe even inspire some future officers,“ the Petaluma Police Department said. ”Stay tuned for more information about our next Lunch with Law Enforcement as we make our way to schools throughout the city.“

Renaissance learning: Harvest Christian School's eighth graders have been working hard and having fun in their classes. Last week in their history class, they worked in small groups to create slideshow presentations about a Renaissance writer and artist, which they will present to the class soon. In Spanish class, some weeks end on Fun Fridays with fun educational games and books. Recently, according to school staff, they played Guess Who and Bananagrams and read some children's books to each other.

Relay for Casa: Casa Grande High School held the first-ever Gaucho Relays on March 9. This was a fun and casual meet to get student athletes excited and ready for competition early in the season. The event organizers stated that the relay format is a great way to build camaraderie and bond as a team.

A total of 20 teams from Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties participated in the relay meet. The day included various events and was sponsored by Basecamp Physical Therapy, raising money for the Casa GrandeTrack and Field team.

Coast Guard partners: McNear Elementary School has fostered a unique connection with the local U.S. Coast Guard base, according to staff member Nanci Ryan.

"With the help of one of our teachers, we have arranged for members of the Coast Guard to volunteer in our class and at recess daily,“ Ryan said. ”They read to groups, play games and model good sportsmanship. It's been such a positive experience for everyone at school."

The Guardsmen also enjoy being at the school since they are away from home and family. What an excellent partnership that is creating a great experience for the students and members of the Coast Guard.

Showtime: Loma Vista Dual Immersion Academy Drama Club students have been busy preparing for their student show. Aladdin's dual language adaptation shows will take place on March 15, 16 and 17. For more information, visit the school's Facebook page and a link to the ticket sales through the campus Parent and Teacher Association.

Read-a-thon update: Here is a quick update on last week's mention of the Old Adobe Elementary School read-a-thon.

Congratulations to the Reading Roadrunners! Staff reports students surpassed the school-wide reading goal with over 80,000 minutes logged. During a community gathering on March 29, the school community will celebrate their reading achievements and give Principal Kristen Vogel a pie.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.