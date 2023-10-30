Sue Gruber, principal at Sonoma Mountain Charter School, reports that SoMo Leadership students in fourth through sixth grades have been busy. On Oct. 13, the students, dressed in the spirit day theme of “Dress Like Your Favorite Book Character,” greeted arriving students with signs, cheers, and smiles.

The same leadership students organized a school-wide coin drive and card-making campaign in support of Maui fire recovery. The proceeds of the coin drive were donated, and a large bundle of cards were delivered to Ron Yoshimoto, an Orton-Gillingham trainer from Hawaii who works closely with the Old Adobe Union School District teachers. Ron thanked the students for the donation and promised the cards would get into the hands of families in Maui.

Meadow School fifth graders visited Angel Island this month. Principal Catina Haugen shared, students learned about the geography of the bay, observed animals while on the ferry and on the island, and experienced an informative tour of the immigration station. The sunny weather made the trip extra special. Mrs. Osorio’s class visit coincided with Fleet Week, so they experienced a Blue Angels practice fight over the Bay.

Cinnabar’s Expanded Learning Opportunity program, which is free to all Cinnabar families and runs from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., continues to add new and enriching classes and opportunities for students, according to superintendent and principal Ken Sillman.

“In the past two months alone, Cinnabar’s ELOP Club has added a theater/drama class, an origami class, a cross country class and flag football to a list of offerings that also includes culinary classes, music and gardening. The program helps students finish their schoolwork and homework, while giving them opportunities to explore new activities.”

The drama group will be developing and performing a short play with Transitional Kindergarten through eighth grade students, and the music classes will be incorporated into the winter show and spring show of the music class in a similar way to how it was done last year.

Sillman also noted the school gardening program is also growing (pun intended!) as the campus community continues to encourage recycling, composting, and habitat restoration. The group has grown several small crops, including kale and basil among others.

Petaluma Junior High’s new Discovery FFA (Future Farmers of America) Program boasts a course taught by Kim Arntz. The Basic Ag curriculum is giving students a chance to engage in real-world, hands-on opportunities. Students are learning about animal science: livestock and companion animals, plant science and gardening and leadership development, says PJHS principal Ray McClintock.

The Discovery members are being mentored by older FFA members from Petaluma High School and have so far participated in the Petaluma Ag Days, monthly chapter meetings and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies contests with students from other agriculture programs in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. What a great addition to the offerings at PJHS.

On Oct. 18, 2023, 48 students from Petaluma High School and Petaluma Junior High School competed against their counterparts from the surrounding 10 schools with agriculture programs in the first public speaking contest of the year, reports PHS teacher Jake Dunn. Now with the addition of the PJHS FFA members the program is drawing more attention.

Students have been working since September to memorize the script for the Official FFA opening and closing ceremonies. Practice made nearly perfect for several of the members who were recognized as the outstanding performance in their given division, says Dunn.

FFA Discovery members including President Payton Piazza, Vice President Kate Walsh, secretary Julian Romo Macias, treasurer Kelsy Arellanos, reporter Amelia Chapman and Sentinel Angelina Panfiglio were all recognized as the outstanding presentations in the Discovery Division. Freshmen Wyatt Dunn and Kaleb Lewis were awarded the outstanding secretary and reporter respectively in the Novice division. The Advanced team consisting of President Lucia Nosecchi, Vice President Macy Arntz, treasurer Lily Cromwell, reporter Emma Walker and Sentinel Angelina Rossetti all won the Outstanding Officer position in the advanced division.

“All of our students made us very proud for stepping up and taking on a challenge and overcoming the number one fear of public speaking. Petaluma FFA is proud of all our competitors and looking forward to many more successes this year.”

You're invited to help build drought resilience in Petaluma with the team at Daily Acts and local students. The group is installing a pollinator habitat garden at McKinley School that will be irrigated by rainwater, allowing the school to capture 8,000 gallons of water annually, shares the Daily Acts website (dailyacts.org). The event registration page explains the rain tanks have been installed, the existing lawn has been sheet-mulched, but volunteers are needed to help get the pollinator plants in the ground. The community planting day is on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McKinley School.

Last school year’s Petaluma High AP World History class reached a special milestone with a 100% exam pass rate.

“At the start many students struggled to adjust to the rigor and heavy workload of Honors World History. Some even considered giving up and dropping the class. Instead of quitting, they pushed themselves to meet the challenge. In that effort, they came to understand that every one of them was a capable and talented historian. One month into the class, these students established a class culture of confidence and unrelenting work ethic. This culture of hard work and perseverance persisted throughout the school year, producing high test scores and good course grades,” says teacher Brian Granados.

In late April 2023, Granados needed to make sure all test components were mastered. For the final three weeks preceding the exam lunchtime study sessions were made available to the students.

“At the end of the year when everyone was tired, they dug deep and gave up their free lunchtime to fine tune their AP World History Exam skills.”

Granados’ motto for the students was “Champions aren't born, they're made from the work they put in.” California 2023 AP World History Exam pass rate is 65.7% according to Granados.