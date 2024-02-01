The Chalkboard: Schools celebrate MLK Day, STEM week

Learning about MLK: Meadow School celebrated the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., throughout the campus this month.

"Through stories, art, and writing, our students learned about peaceful protests toward equality and Dr. King's childhood and speeches,“ said Principal Catina Haugen. ”Our school Buddies Program was a perfect time to share these activities and learning among all the students on campus."

Science focus: Spring Hill School’s third through eighth graders took a week off from their regular studies to focus on the school's first annual STEM Week. According to Loryn Hatten, director of communications and school life, students took on the challenge of engineering solutions to protect against extreme winds, showcasing creativity and resilience. Multi-age teams worked through the design process, learning from failures, and refining their ideas.

"This week wasn't just about building structures, it was about building 21st century skills like teamwork, problem solving, and perseverance,“ Hatten said. ”The students' ingenuity and tenacity were truly inspiring.“

The Spring Hill School is partnering with Play-Well TEKnologies to host an after school LEGO engineering enrichment class for kids, open to the public. Children from second to sixth grades from any school can register to participate. This week, students built LEGO space stations while learning all about the engineering concept of overlapping and how it will help keep their space stations strong.

The class is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Spring Hill School's main campus, located at 705 North Webster Street in Petaluma. Late registrations are welcome and eligible for a prorated fee. More information Is available on Play-Well's website, or families can email Spring Hill's main campus afterschool coordinator, Kat Malone, with questions.

Special exhibit: The Petaluma High School BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Club was busy during lunch this week partnering with several organizations from around the community on a special project: Trojan students designing and creating collages and graphics for the school’s Black History Month exhibit at the Petaluma Library.

Petaluma City Schools Communications Director Amy Fadeji noted this special exhibit will cover seven art forms. She explained that students spent time researching the art form of their choice, which included painting, sculpture, architecture, literature, music, theater, cinema and dance.

Girl Scout tour: Petaluma City Fire Station #2 recently hosted a local Girl Scout troop with a tour around the station and equipment, according to a recent social media post. More importantly, these local firefighters got to share what it means to be first responders as dedicated public servants whose primary mission is to help the community.

These hosts were inspired by the curiosity, excitement, questions and eagerness to learn about the different fire department roles. Later that month, the department had the privilege of conducting a fire safety talk for the kindergarten class at local schools.

"It was incredible to see the enthusiasm and curiosity of these young minds as they learn about the importance of fire safety,“ department officials said. ”Starting fire education at such a young age is crucial. It teaches essential safety skills and instills a sense of responsibility and awareness about fire hazards.“ The crew demonstrated how to stop, drop and roll, the importance of smoke alarms, and what to do in case of a fire.

Two Rock fun: The start of this week brought some fun and excitement to Two Rock Elementary School. It started with Coach Scott bringing out the giant parachute and having students enjoy the warm weather before the rains began mid-week. That same day, the kindergarten class at Two Rock went on an Alphabet Nature walk around campus, and they found 23 out of 26 items on their list.

Thank you, Elks: At the Casa Grande High School boys soccer game against Petaluma High School last week, a special moment of recognition was given to the Petaluma Elks Lodge. The organization was honored with a presentation of a soccer ball signed by the Casa Grande players, and a thank you card for helping fund the uniforms and some items for the team. The athletes also helped raise much-needed funds by serving at the Elks Lodge for money to put towards these items.

Open enrollment: Cinnabar School will host their second TK/Kinder roundup from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 1. Cinnabar provides free before- and after-school childcare and expanded learning for all students from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superintendent and principal Ken Silman says open enrollment has begun, and seats are filling up fast. Those who attend the TK/Kinder roundup receive priority registration. Immediately following the roundup will be the school's open house for those who want to check out the other TK-8th grade charter school classrooms.

For more information, contact Cinnabar School. Most of our local campuses host open houses and visiting days for prospective students and their families. Be sure to check the schools' websites you are interested in to learn more about their tours and programs.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Education-related tips for her Chalkboard column may be sent to editor@arguscourier.com.