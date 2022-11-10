In early October, fifth graders in Mrs. Nealon’s class at McDowell Elementary School put their knowledge of water to the test by creating four “creeks” as part of an in-class science activity. “Students measured water temperature, turbidity, and pH to see if these creeks would make good home for our local Steelhead, Coho, and Chinook,” explained Nealon. Sonoma Water educator Janeen Delsid visited the class in preparation for a field trip mid-month. These young scientists observed the fish ladder, watched macroinvertebrates under microscopes, and conducted a water test of the Russian River. The students were able to take the lessons learned in class to see how they are applied out in the field, or river in this case.

The stars were shining on stage as well as behind the scenes during the McNear Elementary School student performances last week. The cast and crew put on two school plays back-to-back! “Beatrix Potter” was the selection for the younger actors and “Alistair in Wonderland” for the fourth through sixth-grade actors. “Both shows were performed to rousing applause from the student body,” reports those in attendance who noted the beautiful sets, vibrant songs, and thoughtful directing by all involved. Bravo, Falcons!

On Nov. 10, Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School started the day by hosting the school’s fifth annual Veterans Day Assembly. “Families, friends, and veterans joined us for songs and performances by our choir and band,” shared principal Sue Gruber. “We wrapped up this special event with a slide show featuring veterans, our celebrated guests!” After our students returned to class, the school’s Parent and Teacher Association hosted a reception for our guests, where we served coffee and treats.

Harvest Christian School Lions are helping the Redwood Gospel Mission collect coats to provide those in need with winter wear as the cold months begin. The One Warm Coat Drive is a long-time tradition in this area, partnering businesses, schools and community service groups. This year, the student body at Harvest is asking for new or gently used coats to fill the donation barrels on campus.

La Tercera Elementary hosted a great community event recently. The team from the Lawrence Hall of Science hosted a “Build, Engineer, Invent!” family night on campus. The hands-on design challenge experience is meant to bring out the engineer in everyone. Students, teachers and families explored building in two and three dimensions while discovering the design properties involved in constructing structures and multidimensional and functional objects. Some activities included building functional air rockets, using magnet tiles, creating marble roller coasters and creating bridges.

Isaac Sullivan, a senior at Casa Grande, selected his senior Capstone project teaching the Penngrove Elementary sixth grade students to create a newspaper for their school and the local Penngrove community called the Penngrove Post. The first issue is scheduled to go to print in mid-to-late November. The goal of the project is to teach younger students the importance of local journalism, which he learned himself as a member of the Casa Revista school magazine. “Local journalism is important because it helps communities stay engaged in civic matters, brings communities together, and helps them understand issues that might otherwise go unreported. While over a quarter of local newspapers have disappeared during the past 15 years, this is a trend that we can reverse if we teach young people the importance of local journalism,” reports Sullivan, a former Penngrove Panther.

Soccer players at San Antonio High School are getting ready for their first co-ed intramural soccer game of the season. Under Coach Eric Smith, the Phoenix have been practicing for the past few weeks. Principal Rebecca Lofton shares the students are excited for the kickoff against Santa Rosa's Ridgway Futbol Club at the East Washington Sport complex. Go Phoenix!

On Nov. 7, Wellness Week kicked off at Casa Grande High. The campus focused on a celebration of gratitude, kindness, and wellbeing during the week. Opportunities to participate in the best practices around mindfulness with added activities each day for students and staff, including a Gratitude Tree display where students could share a message of what they were grateful for and attached the leaf shaped note to the special installation.

Petaluma Adult School held its final Fall English as a Second Language (ESL) Leadership Class on Nov. 1. According to Assistant Principal Lori Deen, students shared their personal stories and networked with local leaders including Vice Mayor Dr. Dennis Pocekay; Maite Iturri Assistant, Superintendent of Petaluma City Schools; Mady Cloud, School Board Trustee (PCSD); Nancy Emanuele, Principal at PCSD Adult School; Elece Hempel and Anne Akwekwoh from Petaluma People Services Center; Officer Eduardo Estrella of the Petaluma Police Department; Isal Garcia from Daily Acts; and Erin Carlson with the Petaluma Health Center. Teacher Laine Gen noted, “The presence and encouragement of the community members meant the world to the students. Now the students have the confidence to pursue their goals and participate more fully in our community.”