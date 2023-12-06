The Chalkboard: Students make a difference as holiday season continues

The Spring Hill School classes have been partnering with several incredible organizations to make a difference in our communities and worldwide. According to Loryn Hatten, director of communications, the campus' global curriculum draws on the UN sustainable development goals, and each of their current service projects supports one or more of these goals.

Projects like these teach students that they can create change in various ways and at any age, Hatten said. Preschool students are warming hearts and bodies with a warm coat drive for Una Vida. Kindergarten through second graders are about to launch their annual Read-a-Thon to raise funds for Heifer International as well. In the past few years, the school community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for farmers in developing nations, Hatten added.

Spring Hill’s students in grades 3-8 are collecting nonperishable food items for Redwood Empire Food Bank, and warm socks for Petaluma’s unhoused neighbors for Petaluma People Services Center. Middle school students are also looking to gather new and gently used clothing to bring to a community in need in Mexico this February as part of their annual service trip.

“Service learning is an important component of a Spring Hill education, and we are so proud of our students for the difference they are making in the lives of others,” Hatten said.

A special shout-out to the friends of all McNear Falcons! Just before Thanksgiving, McNear Elementary School hosted its annual Elders Day, celebrating grandparents and other special people in the lives of the TK to 6th grade students.

“Our students had a chance to show off our school to their family, friends, grandparents and other important adults in our lives. Visitors received a warm welcome from Principal Melissa Becker and the dedicated Student Leadership Team at a coffee social before being escorted to individual classrooms,” according to staff member Nancy Ryan. “We enjoyed making art, playing games, and hearing about our guests’ favorite school memories. For students who didn't have an elder present, other families and friends included them in their circle of activities.”

Two Rock Union Elementary School Superintendent and Principal Stephen Owens shared the news that Kimberly Lloyd, a second-grade teacher with experience in special education, was named Sonoma County’s Teacher of the Month for November 2023. A surprised Llyod learned about the award during a rally on Monday, which was attended by Owens along with the school’s 125 students and 20 employees.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. This recognition means a lot,” Lloyd said after the rally about receiving the award. “As all of us teachers know, we work tirelessly daily, even on our breaks, and something like this makes you feel like people know that about you. It feels good to feel appreciated.“

The Sonoma County Teacher of the Month award recognizes educators who go above and beyond for their students. SCOE runs the award program in partnership with Community First Credit Union, Hot 101.7, and Froggy 92.9. Nominations for stellar teachers come from families and community members. Winners are awarded a $500 classroom supply gift card from Community First Credit Union and a plaque, flowers and balloons.

The holidays are here, and the students involved with the Petaluma High School Future Farmers of America program have been busy creating unique handmade gifts. “We are very excited to bring back one of our favorite philanthropies,” explained the program leadership. “For the past few weeks, our welding students have been crafting horseshoe art and other steel decorations with a holiday theme.”

Students held a sale on Dec. 2 at the Petaluma Tractor Supply store. Proceeds from this special event raised $4,000 which will be used to purchase toys for the Wilmar Fire Department Toys for Tots drive.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation online scholarship application portal opens Dec. 7 for all members of the Class of 2024 attending any of the seven Petaluma area high schools – Petaluma, Casa Grande, St. Vincent, San Antonio, Sonoma Mountain, Carpe Diem and Valley Oaks – looking to pursue further education at two-year colleges, four-year universities and vocational training programs.

PEF is honored to manage scholarship funds for donors who provide the foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients. Last academic year, PEF proudly presented 280 students from the Class of 2023 with 422 awards totaling $267,560 from 86 PEF-managed scholarship funds. The total amount awarded since the program was launched in 1990 is $4,585,055.

Students can apply online at pefinfo.com for various financial awards. Completed applications are due no later than Jan. 25.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.