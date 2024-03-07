The places you’ll go: Read Across America was celebrated at several elementary schools last week. On Friday at McNear Elementary, more than 50 guest readers from our local community were invited to share in the special reading event. Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell, Vice Mayor John Shribbs, Gold Ridge Fire District Fire Chief Darrin DeCarli, members of the Coast Guard, Petaluma City Schools and Canine Reading Assistance volunteers all came to help celebrate Doctor Seuss' birthday with the Falcons.

"Students enjoyed cookies and milk along with some of their favorite characters and concluded our day with a book exchange," said Nanci Ryan, McNear's student advisor.

Also happening on campus the same day was the school's spelling bee for students in 4th to 6th grades.

The fun continued at Two Rock Elementary with Superintendent and Principal Stephen Owens dressed as the Cat in the Hat, Dr. Seuess's most recognizable character, who read the story "Oh the Places You'll Go" to the whole school in the multipurpose room.

Meanwhile, Old Adobe School marked the day as part of its campus-wide Read-A-Thon program, which raises funds for the school.

"Throughout the week, students diligently track their reading time, contributing to a collective effort. If we successfully reach our donation goals, the students will have the opportunity to ‘Pie the Staff,’“ said Mallory Loewenthal, vice president of the Old Adobe Parent Teacher Organization.

Adding to the excitement, Old Adobe was honored to have Mayor McDonnell as a guest reader for this initiative. During assembly, the mayor read short stories to the student body.

Harvest Christian School Read Across America was an opportunity for second grade students to spend time with their Transitional Kindergarten Buddies for some "Cat in the Hat" fun. The students read books and played with colorful wooden pattern blocks.

Harvest sixth graders also recently spent a week at outdoor science camp. Students trekked to Mount Hermon in the Santa Cruz mountains for a busy week of rock wall climbing, hiking, learning about ecosystems, watersheds, and consumers, plus campfire skits and s’mores.

Hola Puerto Vallarta: Demonstrating community engagement and leadership development, 12 middle school students from The Spring Hill School embarked on a transformative service-learning journey to Puerto Vallarta last week, according to Loryn Hatten, director of communications and school life.

"During their visit, they actively participated in the Volcanes Kids Education Program, forging meaningful connections through the universal languages of play and shared laughter,“ Hatten said. ”Their commitment extended to serving the local unhoused population by volunteering at the Vallarta Food Bank and contributing to animal welfare through organizations like the Sula Society and Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals."

Hatten said the hands-on approach to learning and community service profoundly impacted the students by creating an opportunity to challenge their assumptions, be curious about inequities, and develop a deep appreciation for the community they served.

Year of the Dragon: Meadow School celebrated the final day of the Lunar New Year with a student parade by Mrs. Rice's third-grade class and a Lion Dance by the White Crane Dragon and Lion Dance Association. Principal Catina Haugen described how students assembled in the campus multipurpose room to enjoy the colorful Lion's drumming, dancing and antics. The lively creature even munched some lettuce and threw it at the crowd as part of the performance.

As he pranced by, some students had small red envelopes to feed the Lion. The red envelopes traditionally symbolize luck and prosperity in Chinese and other East Asian cultures during Lunar New Year celebrations. What a great way for students to start the Year of the Dragon.

FFA teams win big: Students in the Petaluma High School Future Farmers of America program were recognized for their hard work during UC Davis Field Day. The school’s FFA teacher advisors Kim Arntz and Jake Dunn said the group placed 10th overall, with Wyatt Dunn earning fourth in the section. Madeline Jensen continues to hone her Creed Speaking skills as she prepares for our regional contest on Tuesday.

The Dairy team was in second place, with Karlee Ramirez placing fourth overall. The team had several ribbons in other contests, with the Agricultural Mechanics team taking home first place anchored by seniors Tyler Marty, first place individual, and Joey Jensen, third place individual. The team placed in the top five of all sub-contest categories.

Earlier in the week, Ramirez participated in the Sacramento Leadership Experience with the California FFA, learning how our state government runs.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.