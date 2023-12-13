Third, fourth and fifth graders at the Spring Hill School are participating in the St. Jude EPIC Challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, said Loryn Hatten.

EPIC stands for Experimenting, Prototyping, Inventing and Creating. Over the past few weeks, students have researched St. Jude, identified needs and challenges, and devised solutions to improve the quality of life for young patients. These youngsters moved from idea generation to sketching designs, building prototypes and will soon present their work.

"Our students are creating various items, including machines for alleviating boredom, aromatherapy stuffed animals for comfort, and devices to help hospitalized children connect with others to combat loneliness,“ Hatten said. This project-based learning experience with real-world applications fosters creativity and empathy while students hone their STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) skills. Students will be presenting their final prototypes this week.

Petaluma High School welcomed the return of its annual holiday market for the first time since 2020. Assistant Principal Mary Reynolds shared that the market began in 2004 and is run by the entrepreneurship class, with teacher Kerry Lowell organizing the market.

Students in the entrepreneurship class and clubs such as the Bilingual Student Ambassadors, girls softball team, the Future Medical Professionals Club and Astronomy Club collaborate and plan with each other to create booths to sell a variety of goods such as thrifted vintage clothing, homemade baked goods and homemade goods like sugar scrubs, candles, stickers, jewelry and holiday photo opportunities.

This is an event in which the entire school participates, said Reynolds. "It builds upon the already inclusive and caring community at Petaluma High School and is in perfect timing with the holidays and holiday spirit,” she added. Through this event, students learn about public relations, peer collaboration, effective communication, marketing and financial literacy.

Cinnabar Elementary School District announced the first of its TK/Kindergarten informational events on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Superintendent/Principal Ken Silman invites families to bring their students to meet teachers Mrs. Ferris and Ms. Beaumont, tour the country campus and explore classrooms while gathering information about the program and school.

Both kindergarten and TK are staffed with full-time English- and Spanish-speaking classroom aides to assist students with instruction, playtime and care, Silman said. Cinnabar sees the importance of building and supporting strong students and helping families. Priority registration will be given to those who attend the informational events. For more information, visit the school website at www.cinnabar.org.

The Jingle Bell Run tradition continues! Waugh School District, which includes Corona Creek Elementary and Meadow Elementary, kicked off the month with the annual district-wide fun run. Superintendent Mike Gardner and Principals Catina Haugen and Bennett Holly thanked the Parent/Teacher Organization for putting together a memorable event with smiles, excitement and some great running by students and their families.

Across town, at Schollenberger Park, the Petaluma City Schools district hosted its third annual 5K and 10K Family Fun Run on Dec. 9. It was a cold but sunny day, said Benjamin Spierings, Community Health Program Manager at Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation. Healthy Petaluma shared a booth at the event with Petaluma People Services Center, where they offered demonstrations of hands-only CPR and gave away first aid kits. Spierings said seeing everyone active and out in the community was a great way to spend the morning.

Petaluma Arts Center is gearing up for the 2024 line-up of exhibitions, with the 12th year for the annual youth art exhibition, called ART Connects Us, scheduled for March 14 to April 20. The Art Center’s theme, “Dream in Art,” is aligned with National Youth Arts Month. Students should contact education@petalumaartscenter.org with questions and for guidelines about entries in the exhibit.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.