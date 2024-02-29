The Chalkboard: Talking robots, healthy habits and more

Creative caps: The kindergartners of The Spring Hill School used the campus STEAM lab to create hats for a special STEM workshop with toy inventor Lori Edwards.

Students called upon their abundant creativity in this project, building talking robots and moving toys from recycled materials and simple craft supplies such as colorful duct tape, paper cups, floral foam, LED lights, water bottle caps, and electric toothbrushes, said Loryn Hatten, the school’s director of communications and school life.

Edwards, a former toy designer for Hasbro, led the group of budding inventors, encouraging them to dream big while working within the scope of their available materials to help them unleash their creativity. Students walked away with new creations and a newfound understanding that they could use almost anything to create a fun new toy.

Healthy marching: The Penngrove Elementary School Panthers are bringing back the Happy Healthy Club! Starting Feb. 26, students are invited to gather during lunch hour in the campus garden and outdoor learning space to learn about healthy choices for food, fun and happiness with fresh tastings and activities. This sounds like a great way to kick off the spring season for these students.

Also happening on Penngrove Elementary’s campus is the March of the Penguins Challenge, a version of “Walk and Roll” whereby students are encouraged to get outside in March and “march with the penguins” to school.

“Students may walk or roll to school (or anywhere) on as many days as possible during March and track ‘penguin miles’ while learning about penguins or California/western birds,” said Principal Carley Harp. “The goal: to make it Antarctica! Students can earn penguin miles for every mile walked by observing California birds, or by reading books or watching documentaries about penguins or California/western birds.”

If students submit a March of the Penguins tracking sheet, their name will be placed in a drawing for a pair of binoculars. Information on this creative program can be found at www.sonomasaferoutes.org.

Fashionable ABCs: Kindergarten students at Harvest Christian School hosted an extraordinary fashion show earlier this month where the students, all decked out in decorated brown paper bags, modeled alphabet letters.

From A to Z, these stylish and creative outfits were real crowd-pleasers as the children paraded down the main stage under the lights while family and friends cheered them on. Each unique outfit was covered with drawings and items starting with that student’s assigned alphabet letter. What a fun way for students to demonstrate their understanding of the letters and words.

Art history in SF: St. Vincent de Paul College Prep’s commitment to experiential learning is evidenced by the variety and richness of its regularly scheduled field trips, said Kerry Pedersen, director of admissions and marketing.

Last Thursday, the AP Art History class took a bus into San Francisco for a triple museum feature, complemented by a family-style dim sum lunch. They started their day at the Achenbach Foundation, where they could privately view unframed works by Dürer, Rembrandt, Goya, Piranesi, Hokusai, Kollwitz, and Warhol.

They then saw both the Botticelli and Permanent Collection exhibitions at the Legion of Honor, the Murakami and Permanent Collection exhibitions at the Asian Art Museum, and the Fashioning San Francisco and Permanent Collection exhibitions at the de Young Museum. The works they viewed were remarkably diverse in their mediums, periods, and cultural origins. Still, all were contextualized by the classroom coursework they had been studying, according to Pedersen.

PEF-guided tours: The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce leadership class attended Education Day on Feb. 14, presented by the Petaluma Educational Foundation. The class of community and business leaders toured campuses across town and heard directly from educators and students about the curriculum-based programs offered at their respective schools.

The first stop was at Cinnabar School to hear about the free enrichment programs offered before and after school. Next was Corona Creek Elementary to see the campus Student Sensory Room, then a stop at Loma Vista Dual Immersion School’s library and music rooms.

The Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Campus also welcomed the group and shared updates on their new construction center and other added classes being offered by our local junior college. The visit included an enjoyable lunch hosted by the Friends of the SRJC.

Next was a visit to The Spring Hill School middle and upper school campus highlighting the Montessori model of instruction and learning, and a final stop at the award-winning Petaluma High Auto Shop program.

All the tours were inspiring and offered information on today’s educational trends. The tour ended the day at the Petaluma Regional Library, where members participated in a scavenger hunt to learn about the many resources available on site and online.

