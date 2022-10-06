The Chalkboard… is BACK!

After experiencing distance learning followed by hybrid learning environments, we have come full circle with our students being back on campus and engaged in dynamic in-person, hands-on learning across all grade levels. This column returns with the continued goal of sharing news about students, schools, community support for education and more. It will appear each week during the academic year. Feel free to send your news items to johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.

‘Tis the season for jog-a-thons, fun runs, and more! On Sept. 23, Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School brought back the school's long anticipated Lap-A-Thon. This was the first Lap-A-Thon since the pandemic, and school spirit was at an all-time high. Students ran, skipped, walked, and jogged their way towards raising funds to support the school's Parent Teacher Organization. Funds raised from the Lap-A-Thon will be used to provide free assemblies to the school. "My favorite part was when everyone started running," said Valeria, a third grader at Miwok. Miwok Valley students, teachers, staff and parents were thrilled to have the community back on campus for a fun-filled fundraiser. Principal Mary Reynolds was the DJ for the event.

Penngrove Panthers hit the blacktop and rocked a hugely successful Jog-A-Thon on Aug. 26, right before their fall break. Penngrove is one of two year-round campuses in the Petaluma area, starting its school year in mid-July.

Waugh School District is getting set for the annual Fun Run event taking place on Friday, Oct. 7. Students will be cheered on by teachers, family and friends, including the two school mascots, Courage the Cougar and Hero the Hawk!

McDowell Elementary students are also gearing up for their school Walk-A-Thon, complete with logo t-shirts, to demonstrate their school pride as they walk in support of their campus fundraising needs.

The annual Ag Day at the Petaluma Fairgrounds took place last week with Petaluma High Ag students helping usher kindergarten through fourth-grade classes from across Petaluma through the hands-on activities designed for them to experience our local agriculture industry. Students had the opportunity to see a cow milked, pet farm animals, watch sheepdogs at work and visit with a variety of local Ag partners, enabling them to understand where their food, clothing and shelter come from. The free event is thanks to a grant funded by the Mahoney Family, and is administered through the Petaluma Educational Foundation.

Dunham School students packed up and headed out to Yosemite a few weeks ago for their outdoor learning adventure. Returning to these beloved traditions of venturing outside Petaluma, and sharing the sense of adventure with classmates is a memory they will all treasure.

After a week of studying all things insects, seventh graders at the Petaluma Accerlated Charter School bugged out with entomologist Kevin Clarke from Bug Under Glass. Students got up close and personal with all sorts of insects as they learned specific traits for each category of creepy-crawly bugs.

Meadow School Principal Catina Haugen shares that the Waughsome community of Corona Creek School and Meadow School welcomed author Sarah Mlynowski who shared her new book with third through sixth graders. Copperfield's Books made this author event possible, benefiting students at both campuses. Last month, Waugh PTO hosted Movie Night featuring Monsters University for all students and families. It was a fun-filled evening of being together sharing popcorn and a fun movie night, helping build community and kick off a great academic year.

On Wednesday, at San Antonio High School, Dr. Victor Rios, a nationally recognized speaker on improving the quality of interactions between youth and adults, presented his journey to the student body. Having met two presidents, Dr. Rios was an inspiring speaker for the students of SAHS as he encapsulated all the challenges he faced from growing up in Oakland to earning his doctorate at UC Berkeley to now being Associate Professor of Social Sciences at UC Santa Barbara. Dr. Rios spoke for an hour, spent another hour with parents from San Antonio HS and Casa Grande HS, as well as parents from McKinley, McDowell and Valley Vista elementary schools. Dr. Rios then spent time with a smaller group of students to talk about how to reach higher education goals even when that goal feels distant. Ending the day, the staff at San Antonio spent time with Dr. Rios discussing methods to deliver asset-based instruction alongside the social/emotional support they provide. Wow, what an incredible opportunity for all to gain new insight and understanding while also spending time inspiring our future community leaders!

Petaluma High School campus was filled with spirit as the school celebrated Homecoming this year. The students participated in lunchtime activities, bought their dance tickets, and crowned Homecoming Royalty according to principal, Giovanni Napoli. “Our football team played a good game against Justin Sienna. The team was able to finish our celebratory week with a win. The celebration ended with a packed Homecoming Dance. More than 860 students attended the event which was held in our PHS Gym.” The tradition of the Friday Homecoming Parade down B Street was also a highlight of the 2022 Homecoming weekend schedule.