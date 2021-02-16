The ’charmed life’ of Claude Ganz: 1931 to 2021

– Matt Starr, 2021. Starr won a $10,000 college scholarship from the Oprah Winfrey Foundation for another essay about his great-uncle Claude Ganz.

Claude and I connected over a mutual vicarious appreciation. From me, he could feel young. From him, I could feel bold.

Everyone should know someone like that. Someone who tells you the whole world is yours. That life is beautiful, and sacred, and you can make it whatever you want so why on Earth would you let someone else decide what your life is going to look like.

I admire Claude. No need for the past tense there, because alive or dead, that won’t change.

To spend time with Claude was to depart from the bullshit minutiae that passes for everyday life. He was adamant about enjoying himself and swiftly dismissive of anything (or anyone) not worth his time.

Claude was a successful entrepreneur. Claude sat with Presidents. A diplomat. He brokered peace. That’s not the side of him I saw though.

Claude survived the Holocaust. He survived the greatest injustice ever perpetrated by man. Once you’ve lived through that, I mean, any normal person would be done.

I’d imagine for Claude, dying was something that happened to other people.

Longtime Glen Ellen resident Claude L. Ganz died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021. He was 90.

Ganz was a Holocaust survivor who arrived in Watsonville, California in 1947 and went on to serve as chairman and CEO of the Dymo labelmaker company in his early 40s. In his later years, he was a well-known philanthropist, and patron of the Green Music Center, Sonoma State and Jack London State Park.

“Claude was a star,” said close friend Suzanne Brangham. “He was unique to the point of being unforgettable, outstanding to the point of being indelible.”

“Wherever we went, when Claude walked into the room, he owned it,” said his wife of 43 years, Lynn. “Right up till the end.”

A ‘Delayed Pilgrim’

Only five members of Ganz’s family of 80 escaped the Holocaust. He and his parents and maternal grandparents escaped from an internment camp and hiked over the French Alps to the Swiss side.

“It took weeks, in the dead of winter and only the clothes on their backs,” said Lynn. “The Swiss did not know what to do with those five Jews, so, until they could figure out a plan, they put them in the small jail to keep them warm and safe.”

The village felt sorry for the small boy in the jail cell and chipped in to send Ganz to Davos, where he was placed in a Lutheran boys’ boarding school for the remainder of the war.

“He was safe and he received an excellent education,” said Lynn. “As an adult, he repaid the village for all that they had done for him.”

Ganz was “16, going on 56” when he and his parents arrived in the United States in early 1947. “He knew how fortunate he was and he maintained a cheerful attitude and an infectious smile throughout his life,” said Lynn. “He made friends quickly and was ever grateful for what he called his ‘charmed life.’”

Ganz told friends that his father cried when they spotted Lady Liberty with her outstretched arms in the NY harbor. After their arrival in New York, they headed West on a train to Watsonville where the family became successful in the pickle business.

Ganz loved America and for the rest of his life, and joked that the D.P. (Displaced Person) on his passport meant “Delayed Pilgrim,” according to Lynn.

It was in Watsonville that Claude learned English, and in addition to a strong background in Latin and Greek, he spoke German, French and Italian fluently.

“In those days, for 20 cents, you could stay in the theater all day,” said Lynn. “Thanks to the Hollywood Stars of the 1940s, Claude spoke English without a trace of a foreign accent.”

After this family moved to San Francisco, Ganz graduated from Washington High School.

Label him a success

For four years in the early 1950s, Ganz served in the U.S. Army Intelligence service and he earned his B.S. in industrial management from UC Berkeley.

Ganz was hired by the newly founded Dymo Industries in 1956 and quickly worked his way up to CEO, building the still-popular label maker company into a thriving international company. In 1962, he received the President John F. Kennedy Award for Export Expansion.

When Dymo was sold in 1978, Ganz began investing, consulting and teaching, but was tapped by President Bill Clinton to help jump-start the Bosnian economy, and in 1997 he was appointed as a “Special Representative for Economic Reconstruction” there, and Lynn was appointed as a Cultural Attaché to the American Embassy.

Ganz spent 18 months aiding the peace process and rebuilding the infrastructure in the war-torn region, for which he received the Peace Prize from the Bosnian government.

A longtime Glen Ellen resident

After returning from Bosnia in the late 1980s, the Ganzes were drawn back to their idyllic Glen Ellen property and decided to settle there full time.

Their historic property includes a house built in 1895, redwood grove, an orchard and a small vineyard and it backs up on Jack London State Park.

“Claude was totally charmed by Glen Ellen,” said Lynn. “Our property brought him so much joy.”

For a family wedding, Ganz created an outdoor chapel for 200 in the woods on their property, and afterwards used the site to host fundraisers for their favorite local charities, including Jack London State Park, which adjoins the Ganz property.

A passionate philanthropist

Ganz loved opera and classical music and was a passionate supporter of the Green Music Center. He served on numerous boards including PBS, American Conservatory Theater and KQED.

When the German government sent him a small amount of restitution in the early 2000s, Ganz told his family that “it felt like tainted money,” so he used the payment as seed money to fund a new Jewish studies program at Sonoma State University, which opened in 2009.

Ganz and Lynn were married for 43 years. It was a second marriage for both and the couple came into the marriage with two children who they raised together.

Ganz’s son David described his father as his North Star, guiding him always.

“I do not make decisions without thinking about how my dad would approach this scenario,” he said. “He had the most amazing emotional IQ. I try to emulate him in everything that I do.”

“Life with my remarkable and delightful best friend and great love was a blessing,” said Lynn.

Ganz is survived by Lynn and children Aryeh Ganz (Simona), David Ganz (Kanyawee), Stacy Allegro (Giorgio), Bill Preisler; and grandchildren Ayala (Yitzchok Levy), Yael (Moishe Chevrony), Yakov Ganz, Menachem Ganz, Rivka Ganz, Miriam Ganz, Seyah Ganz, Jeetah Ganz, Shayna Preisler, Griffin Preisler; and great grandsons Avi and Rafael Levy, Eli and Yitzchok Chevrony.

