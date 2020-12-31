Subscribe

The coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement and local election leads 2020 news

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 31, 2020, 7:35AM

Petaluma never has a shortage of news, from its prickly politics and new housing developments, to community happenings. While 2020 rocked our world in more ways than one, this city kept churning with plenty of areas for the Argus-Courier to cover. Here are the top 10 events, controversies and stories that shaped Petaluma in 2020.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Wednesday, December 23, 2020._The COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Petaluma Valley Hospital where caregivers were given the Moderna vaccine.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
1. Coronavirus pandemic hits Petaluma

Over the last several months, nearly every facet of Petaluma life has changed in response to the novel coronavirus. Businesses had to shut down for weeks, schools abruptly shifted to distance learning, work places emptied, long lines snaked out of grocery store entrances, hospitals and care homes went into lockdown and Zoom soon dotted nearly every desktop.

Just two days before the first countywide shelter-in-place order descended on Petaluma March 18, the city declared an emergency and shut down government operations to only essential services.

During the first full day of the county’s shelter-in-place order, downtown streets were eerily quiet. Along Kentucky Street, one of the city’s most densely populated commercial areas, business after business was shuttered. In the months since, regulations have ebbed and flowed, a ping-pong between reopening and closing that has not been easy on small business owners.

Some, like restaurants and retail, learned to adapt. Calling for takeout became an act of solidarity and support, and Water Street exploded into an outdoor dining mecca for a handful of summer and fall months. Other businesses, like bars, have been forced to close for more than nine months, while the city’s personal care industry was briefly able to reopen for a few weeks this fall.

Hope arrived in December, however, when the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine came to town. First distributed to healthcare workers at Petaluma Valley Hospital, local seniors were next in line at assisted living facilities.

The latest stay-home order went into effect Dec. 12 amid an alarming uptick in cases across the county and the state, and was extended into mid-January in some parts of the state this week.

A group of about 30 people held a candlelight vigil for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, in front of the Petaluma Police Department on Petaluma Blvd. North, in Petaluma, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020
2. Black Lives Matter movement sparks demonstrations, art

Over the course of the summer months, hundreds of Petalumans took to central streets and public spaces to express outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody. His death launched national conversations over racial equity and police reform.

Local activists pressed the city to take action, encourage diversity and inclusion, and to investigate local police practices that may disproportionately affect the city’s residents of color.

Beyond protests, expressions of support and solidarity with the growing movement for racial justice resulted in the creation of public art pieces. At Leghorn’s Park, a collection of signs and artwork started by a group of kids erupted into a flashpoint, rallying the community and exposing tensions around race after a white man was seen ripping down the display.

The Public Art Committee also approved a large Black Lives Matter street mural outside the Petaluma Library, many downtown businesses displayed signs of solidarity with the movement in their front windows, and new ad-hoc art displays popped up around the city.

The Sandpiper cutter suction dredge is prepared to begin the dredging of the Petaluma River.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
3. Petaluma River dredged

After a 17-year wait and extensive lobbying efforts, the Petaluma River was finally cleared of the silt and debris that choked its waterway for years.

The nearly six-week long project ended Oct. 12, leaving the city with a rejuvenated river. The 13-mile tidal slough, historically considered a commercial lifeblood for the county’s second-largest city, was once dredged every four years by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers but became neglected after federal funding dried up.

City officials said the operation hauled more than 194,000 cubic yards of silt and trash from Petaluma’s namesake river – enough to fill more than 1,300 dump trucks.

“This is the day we wanted to get to for a long time,” said Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, at the Oct. 13 ribbon-cutting. “The great thing about this day is Petaluma is getting its river back.”

Petaluma, CA, USA, Tuesday, November 03, 2020._Barbara Chuck pumps her fist in excitement after casting her vote during the 2020 presidential election. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
4. Voters approve first citywide sales tax measure

Petaluma voters backed the new 1-cent sales tax increase, joining a surprising wave of support for tax renewals throughout the county despite an ongoing pandemic that pummeled the local economy and many individuals’ finances.

Facing down a significant deficit and still reeling from austere cuts to city staff and services following the 2008 financial crisis, city officials routinely characterized the tax measure as a silver bullet to its money woes.

“Petaluma really came very close to having no reserves whatsoever in 2008, so we had to cut everything to the bone,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett. “We’re still dealing with those cuts. We’re still dealing with around the same number of police, we basically have had no parks department.”

Funds from the new tax, which will raise $13.5 million each year, will first go toward the city’s deficit, estimated around $6.4 million annually over the next five years. The tax goes into effect April 1, with the first full year of tax revenue expected to roll in throughout 2022.

Petaluma Valley Hospital. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
5. Petaluma Valley Hospital secures new operator

Just after midnight on New Year’s Day 2021, Petaluma will no longer have a publicly-owned hospital for the first time in 74 years.

The fate of Petaluma Valley Hospital — a $52.6 million sale from the Petaluma Health Care District to an affiliate of healthcare giant Providence St. Joseph Health — was sealed on Nov. 3 when voters overwhelmingly approved Measure CC.

Included in the deal is a provision that requires the new owners, St. Joseph affiliate NorCal HealthConnect, to maintain the 80-bed facility for the next 20 years. The passage of Measure CC likely won’t change much in the near term at Petaluma Valley Hospital, healthcare officials said. The new owners have committed to keeping all of the current services and employees through the transition, and also promised to invest millions in the facility, including upgrading aging infrastructure in the building and adding new services.

Brian Barnacle hugs a supporter shortly after winning his seat on the Petaluma City Council. (Crissy Pascual/Argus-Courier staff)
6. Election shakes up City Council

Following the November election, Petaluma is poised to have its most progressive City Council in at least a decade. The new council makeup will have the numbers needed to potentially enact sweeping changes in areas such as development, the environment, affordable housing and policing.

Newcomers Dennis Pocekay and Brian Barnacle drew support from progressive groups in Petaluma, easily winning seats held by incumbents Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller.

Longtime Councilman Mike Healy, the third incumbent whose seat was challenged, held on with a slim lead over progressive challenger Lizzie Wallack.

As the city embarks on its General Plan update in the New Year, its council will be tasked with formulating long-term plans that will affect Petaluma’s trajectory for years to come.

SMART maintenance laborer Robert Espana decons the inside of a passenger train, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020
7. Controversial Corona Road Station drags on

A plan to build 110 single-family homes at the Corona Station development was scrapped by the landowner after months of bruising public hearings and a lawsuit led by incoming city councilman Brian Barnacle.

The move to an affordable development plan signaled a new chapter in one of the most contentious projects the city has seen in recent years, which is connected to the city’s future second SMART station and more than 400 units of housing downtown.

In the eyes of many who opposed the original single-family housing project, the Corona Station development became a rallying cry for new leadership on council. Yet the move to revise the project to a 100% affordable offering is still not cemented, ending the year with a giant question mark over a convoluted web of agreements linking together hundreds of new housing units and a long-desired east side transportation hub.

Residents of the Oakmont Village senior center were evacuated during the Glass Fire in September. They spent the night at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, one of three temporary shelters in Petaluma for evacuees.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
8. Fire evacuees flee to Petaluma

For the third time in four years, the city welcomed weary fire evacuees at its shelters. The 67,000-acre Glass fire, which ignited in the Napa Valley hills and crossed into Sonoma County late September, sent more than 30,000 county residents fleeing the flames and smoke.

More than 200 people escaped to one of three opened Petaluma shelters, all of them with dramatically reduced capacity due to COVID-19 precautions. At the Petaluma Fairgrounds, the shelter filled with seniors who had endured harrowing escapes from senior living communities threatened by the flames.

“I can’t tolerate this any longer, I’m no longer comfortable where I live,” one evacuee said. “I now long for cement instead of the trees in my backyard, it’s all just fuel for another fire.”

A protest and march in support of two fired Black staff members of St Vincent’s High School took place on Sunday, August 2, 2020. At St. Vincent’s Church, tensions flared when they were met by a small group of counter-protestors. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
9. St. Vincent High School faces lawsuit, protests

Already under fire from some alumni and community members for participating in a July school reopening forum with President Donald Trump, St. Vincent de Paul High School was hurled into another boiling controversy in August amid outrage that it fired two Black educators.

The teachers, Joanna Paun and Kinyatta Reynolds, alleged racial discrimination and launched legal recourse against their former employer. Hundreds of alumni and community members endorsed open letters criticizing the White House visit, accusing the school of racial discrimination and of insufficient efforts toward diversity and inclusion. The school’s principal and Church pastor said the Washington trip was not partisan and denied the allegations by the two teachers, alumni and community members.

What began as a matter focused on the employees’ termination mushroomed into a larger Black Lives Matter protest early August, which attracted brazenly hostile counter-protesters wielding political signs. The lawsuit continues to make its way through the legal system.

The Board of Directors for the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District (Ag + Open Space) approved up to $2.95 million in public funds to acquire a conservation easement over Jacobsen Ranch – a nearly 127-acre property located along Spring Hill Road and Chapman Lane, just west of Petaluma. Walter and Arleen Jacobsen, two long-time ranchers in the coastal agricultural belt of Sonoma and Marin counties, own the property.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
10. Petaluma protects more open space

Two major projects will make sure Petaluma has even more protected open space for the future.

In January, Arleen and Walt Jacobsen worked with Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District on a $2.95 million easment that will protect their sprawling 127-acre cattle ranch on the western skirt of town. The easement will preserve the highly visible rock outcroppings known locally as Temple or Cathedral Rock, along with open hillsides, rolling grasslands, oak woodlands, Gibson Creek and 10 acres of a major groundwater basin.

In December, Petaluma got its first look at efforts to expand Helen Putnam Regional Park by 44-acres. Led by local conservationists, the multi-year endeavor ensures Scott Ranch will remain rural. Future plans for the new piece of parkland include restoration of the iconic barns, new trails that connect into the 256-acre Helen Putnam Regional Park, a parking lot with restrooms and a native butterfly garden.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

