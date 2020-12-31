The coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement and local election leads 2020 news

Petaluma never has a shortage of news, from its prickly politics and new housing developments, to community happenings. While 2020 rocked our world in more ways than one, this city kept churning with plenty of areas for the Argus-Courier to cover. Here are the top 10 events, controversies and stories that shaped Petaluma in 2020.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Wednesday, December 23, 2020._The COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Petaluma Valley Hospital where caregivers were given the Moderna vaccine.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

1. Coronavirus pandemic hits Petaluma

Over the last several months, nearly every facet of Petaluma life has changed in response to the novel coronavirus. Businesses had to shut down for weeks, schools abruptly shifted to distance learning, work places emptied, long lines snaked out of grocery store entrances, hospitals and care homes went into lockdown and Zoom soon dotted nearly every desktop.

Just two days before the first countywide shelter-in-place order descended on Petaluma March 18, the city declared an emergency and shut down government operations to only essential services.

During the first full day of the county’s shelter-in-place order, downtown streets were eerily quiet. Along Kentucky Street, one of the city’s most densely populated commercial areas, business after business was shuttered. In the months since, regulations have ebbed and flowed, a ping-pong between reopening and closing that has not been easy on small business owners.

Some, like restaurants and retail, learned to adapt. Calling for takeout became an act of solidarity and support, and Water Street exploded into an outdoor dining mecca for a handful of summer and fall months. Other businesses, like bars, have been forced to close for more than nine months, while the city’s personal care industry was briefly able to reopen for a few weeks this fall.

Hope arrived in December, however, when the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine came to town. First distributed to healthcare workers at Petaluma Valley Hospital, local seniors were next in line at assisted living facilities.

The latest stay-home order went into effect Dec. 12 amid an alarming uptick in cases across the county and the state, and was extended into mid-January in some parts of the state this week.

A group of about 30 people held a candlelight vigil for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, in front of the Petaluma Police Department on Petaluma Blvd. North, in Petaluma, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

2. Black Lives Matter movement sparks demonstrations, art

Over the course of the summer months, hundreds of Petalumans took to central streets and public spaces to express outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody. His death launched national conversations over racial equity and police reform.

Local activists pressed the city to take action, encourage diversity and inclusion, and to investigate local police practices that may disproportionately affect the city’s residents of color.

Beyond protests, expressions of support and solidarity with the growing movement for racial justice resulted in the creation of public art pieces. At Leghorn’s Park, a collection of signs and artwork started by a group of kids erupted into a flashpoint, rallying the community and exposing tensions around race after a white man was seen ripping down the display.

The Public Art Committee also approved a large Black Lives Matter street mural outside the Petaluma Library, many downtown businesses displayed signs of solidarity with the movement in their front windows, and new ad-hoc art displays popped up around the city.

The Sandpiper cutter suction dredge is prepared to begin the dredging of the Petaluma River.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

3. Petaluma River dredged

After a 17-year wait and extensive lobbying efforts, the Petaluma River was finally cleared of the silt and debris that choked its waterway for years.

The nearly six-week long project ended Oct. 12, leaving the city with a rejuvenated river. The 13-mile tidal slough, historically considered a commercial lifeblood for the county’s second-largest city, was once dredged every four years by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers but became neglected after federal funding dried up.

City officials said the operation hauled more than 194,000 cubic yards of silt and trash from Petaluma’s namesake river – enough to fill more than 1,300 dump trucks.

“This is the day we wanted to get to for a long time,” said Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, at the Oct. 13 ribbon-cutting. “The great thing about this day is Petaluma is getting its river back.”