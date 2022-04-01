However, the jury found Keller not guilty on four counts and could not come to a verdict about the rest.

Schmidt’s time in medical school came as pharmaceutical companies were pushing the addition of pain as a “fifth vital sign,” he said. Patients’ pain was judged on a 1 to 10 scale; with 1 being very little pain, 10 being unbearable. At the time, the medical community pushed for physicians to reduce the pain number before patients left the hospital.

If there wasn’t a reduction in the pain, Schmidt said, “You failed as a physician.”

At the same time, Purdue Pharmaceutical representatives said OxyContin was safe and nonaddictive if used as prescribed, Schmidt said. “That was completely false,” he said, but it set the stage for opioids to be prescribed widely and often.

And according to a study from the American Journal of Public Health, sales of OxyContin “grew from $48 million in 1996 to almost $1.1 billion in 2000.”

In September 2021, Sonoma County along with more than 3,000 plaintiff cities and counties around the country agreed to a $26 billion settlement against Johnson & Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the country’s “economic burden” of prescription opioid misuse is $78.5 billion a year, including the cost for addiction treatment and health care, lost productivity and criminal justice involvement.

3:20 p.m. Police received a call for service to a house in Forestville. A woman, Victoria Cozart Yarnal, 59, was found dead in bed by her husband. Her body was transferred to the Sonoma County Morgue Facility where a postmortem examination was conducted. The time of death was reported as 2:13 p.m.

Cozart was “obese and said to have pain management issues,” according to the coroner’s report, which noted she consumed six morphine tabs and 16 tabs of Norco, a combination of hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Using conservative estimates of the chemicals in the drugs described in the coroner’s report, Cozart consumed approximately 170 milligrams of opioids. The cause of death was determined to be “acute mixed medication intoxication.”

Yarnal’s family declined to be interviewed for this article.

New tools needed

While fatal overdoses can be monitored, police have not had a tool to track the number of overdoses that are nonfatal.

The growing crisis, however, has led Santa Rosa Police to adopt the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program. The application will allow law enforcement to track overdoses in real time, but also to follow spikes in overdoses that could be a sign of a particularly deadly shipment of drugs, according to Jeff Beesond. He’s the deputy director of the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area where the program was founded.

The idea was first conceptualized in Baltimore in 2016 as overdoses were increasing and response teams were founded between law enforcement and public health, Beeson said.

“We were tracking overdoses, but only fatalities,” he said. “But it would be months before we were able to confirm. So, if you had a new and emerging threat, which in 2016 fentanyl was becoming particularly bad on the East Coast, you didn’t have enough information to respond in time to save lives.”

The application was a success and was opened up for agencies across the U.S. in January 2017. More than 3,600 agencies have now signed on to the program. It’s not about arresting drug users, but about having situational awareness for an elusive and dynamic epidemic, Beeson said.

“It’s hard to get ahead of it … I feel like we’re in a constant reactive mode.” Health Program Manager Melissa Struzzo

But the ever-shifting nature of the opioid epidemic in Sonoma County is baffling public health officials, too, like Health Program Manager Melissa Struzzo.

“It’s hard to get ahead of it … I feel like we’re in a constant reactive mode,” Struzzo said. “I’ve been in this work for almost 20 years, and I’ve seen it shift. When I worked in Alameda County, it was really around black tar heroin as what we were focusing on. And now, 97% of the heroin we’re seeing is laced with fentanyl.”

The county has created programs for what seems like every angle that the fight against opioids and fentanyl can be waged, according to Struzzo.

The health department is pursuing harm reduction approaches like providing free fentanyl testing strips and needle exchange programs through community-based organizations. And response teams from the county, such as the Mobile Support Team and private nonprofit models like Specialized Assistance for Everyone, or SAFE, respond to overdoses and try to steer addicts to receive help.

There’s also the CA Bridge program, which attempts to reach addicts while they’re receiving care in medical facilities to navigate them toward treatment.

“There is still a lot of stigma associated with substance use disorder, and that's really the truth. It prevents people from getting into services,” Struzzo said about people facing addiction. “We still, unfortunately in our country, see it as a moral failure instead of what it really is: a chronic disease.”

These efforts have been hampered by the pandemic and are now playing catch up as opioid addiction grows worse in the county, Struzzo said. Overdose deaths that used to occur every eight days in 2017, occurred once every 2 days in 2021.

What Struzzo, Boettger and the families of victims want is to help addicts return to a stable life. Yet, too often, it’s too late.

“There's a bigger cost. There’s a community cost, there’s the cost as a family, the cost of the child welfare system,” Struzzo said.

“It's the human potential that we lost when a 17-year-old has overdosed from a substance and all that goes along with that. It's a grave, grave situation.”

