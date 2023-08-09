The popular local radio talk show “The Drive with Steve Jaxon,” canceled in June by KSRO after 15 years on the air, will return to local airwaves Aug. 21 on Wine Country Radio.

“They’re so local, I think they play an important part in our community,” said Melissa Galliani, general manager of Wine Country Radio. “I feel that the program is right in line with our core mission and values: quality programming that fits the lifestyles of our listeners.”

The show will air in its traditional time slot, from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 95.5 FM, a frequency that carries simulcast programming from the company’s flagship station, “The Krush.”

“It’s great to be back, and it’s great to be working with ‘The Krush,’ which is the only radio station I listen to,” Jaxon said.

Wine Country Radio operates Bob 96.7 FM; KRSH “The Krush” 95.9 FM; Latino 100.9 FM; and Exitos 98.7 FM.

“On June 26, we took the Latino off 95.5 and put it on 100.9, which opened up 95.5. This is a bicultural, bilingual contemporary Latin music station,” Galliani explained.

Longtime Wine Country Radio owner Fred Constant sold the station to the Virginia-based Sinclair Radio Group, which in turn sold it to Ravi Potharlanka in 2021.

“The Drive with Steve Jaxon,” a mainstay on KSRO for the past decade and a half, was canceled by station management. Its last broadcast was June 2.

The show features a large number of regular contributors, as well as Jaxon’s many contacts, whom he calls “The Drive Hall-of-Famers,” speaking on local issues and national politics. It also runs regular segments on beer, live theater and more.

The program is produced by Jaxon and his partner Cathy Ratto through their company Vicario Productions. (Vicario is Jaxon’s real last name.)

“I’ve changed the format a bit,” Jaxon said. “Instead of 12 guests per show, I’m having six or seven, to give them more time on the air with me.

“My longtime comedy partner, Blair Hardman, will be more involved on the air,” he added.

In 1989, Hardman, a professional musician who also owns Zone Recording in Cotati, paired with Jaxon for the “Jaxon and Blair” show on KHTT, “The Heat,” 92.9 FM.

KSRO replaced “The Drive” with the “Joe Pags Show,” hosted by Joseph John Pagliarulo, known as Joe Pags on the air, a nationally syndicated conservative television and radio talk show host.

For the last two years of its run on KSRO, Harry Duke served as co-host of “The Drive” and had hosted the show’s “Theatre Thursday” segment since 2015. He also has been the theater critic for the Bohemian and Pacific Sun weekly newspapers for five years.

“Harry will not be hosting right now, but he will be contributing, including his segment on local theater,” Jaxon said.

