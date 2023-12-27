The Petaluma stories that moved us in 2023

Petaluma never disappoints for news. And 2023 was no exception, with a steady stream of headlines keeping journalists busy and readers engaged throughout the year.

From early January to late December, the city saw its share of floods, protests, controversies and, right at the end, a story about local donut shop owners who lost their life savings to thieves – only to get it back again after the community raised tens of thousands of dollars for them in just a few days’ time.

That story is so current that it occupies the front page of this week’s paper, here in the final days of 2023. Below, meanwhile, are 10 more stories that we believe capture some of the biggest highlights of 2023, giving us all a look back on a very eventful year.

Citywide flooding

The previous rainy season (they officially begin Oct. 1) was a wet one, and early January saw Petaluma’s worst flood of the season, with road closures throughout the city as the Petaluma River and other tributaries overtopped their banks. The flooding was so extensive that the city declared a local emergency soon afterward, allowing it to seek FEMA reimbursement for storm-related damages.

Cinnabar seeks new home

In the wake of an ongoing behind-the-scenes dispute over the artistic vision and legacy of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, the iconic 50-year-old company announced in February that it would be moving to new digs in the fall of 2024. Exactly where the company’s new location will be – or what the historic community theater will do in its absence – has yet not been determined.

Birth center shuttered

Despite a contractual obligation to keep Petaluma Valley Hospital’s birth center open through 2025, hospital owner Providence made good on its early-year threats by announcing in March that it would close it anyway – sparking further outrage from the board of the Petaluma Health Care District (now called Healthy Petaluma) as well as protests by nurses and other hospital staff. But neither outrage nor protests changed the outcome, as Providence closed highly rated maternity ward two months later, moving most of its staff there to Santa Rosa.

Grand Jury on M-Group

A Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report released in June provided a surprising insight on Petaluma’s government: For 14 years, the city has been outsourcing nearly all of its Planning Department to a private firm called M-Group. The report came with criticisms, saying the city had failed to be transparent or to conduct any formal performance review or determine whether the arrangement is still cost-effective. But city leaders dismissed the grand jury report, with Mayor Kevin McDonnell saying that “Petaluma is a leader in so many planning areas because of the M-Group’s work.”

Drag Story Hour protests

Few things seemed to polarize locals more than Drag Story Hour, the Bay Area-based program whereby drag queens (and kings) read stories to children. When opponents realized such an event was happening in June at the Petaluma library, they organized a protest the week before – but ended up being greatly outnumbered by counterprotesters. One week later, as "drag king Vera“ read books to children inside the library, protesters and counterprotesters again clashed outside, creating friction and controversy, but also some peaceful discussion and debate.

Red Chair Project delights

When dog-walkers from a local business noticed a charming red chair placed at the edge of a corner garden in west Petaluma, and took a picture on it with their large group of client dogs, the resulting photo gave the property owners an idea. They displayed the dog photo near the chair and asked passersby for more. The result was a local sensation last September, as dozens of pets-on-the-red-chair (and some people-on-the-red-chair) photos cropped up over the next several weeks.

Skate park rolls forward

Petaluma’s City Council members made a lot of locals happy when they announced plans for a new skate park to be built at Luchessi Park to supplement the current one on Washington Street. In October, the city approved its preliminary design for the 23,000-square-foot project, drawing further applause from the public. Construction could begin as early as summer 2024, with design features allowing for various interests and skill levels, plus other amenities.

Hotel debate heightens

Appellation Petaluma, the luxury hotel proposed for an empty lot at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street, drew heavy criticism even before a connected proposal was made for a new downtown overlay district to allow for its higher-than-regulation height. But the overlay district, which was approved by the city’s Planning Commission in mid-November following an 8-hour meeting, seemed to intensify dislike for the project among some locals. The commission vote put the issue before the City Council, which has final approval – but council members never got a chance to vote on the overlay district after the applicant requested to postpone it to a later date, which so far has not been set.

School, parish separate

In late November, St. Vincent de Paul High School announced plans to separate from the St. Vincent de Paul parish, which is overseen by the Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa. The move toward independence signaled the of an era for Petaluma’s lone Catholic high school, founded in 1918 – and which according to school leaders will remain Catholic with the bishop’s blessing.

Mustangs win state

After putting up a stellar performance in its regular season and NCS playoff stand, in December the St. Vincent de Paul varsity football team defeated Wasco 27-6 in the Division 6-AA state championship contest at Pasadena City College to lock down the state championship – and make local history, as it was the program’s first state championship victory ever. Back home, Petaluma threw a parade in honor of the victorious Mustang team.