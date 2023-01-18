‘The time is now’: Fallen tree renews Petaluma neighbors’ call to clear nearby grove

On the rainy afternoon of Jan. 13, Petaluma resident Pete Gang stepped off his front porch and gazed across the one-lane road that runs just west of city limits. Feet away lay remnants of a 100-year-old eucalyptus tree that had been standing amid a grove of dozens of others just like it four days earlier – before it toppled over onto the house next door.

The fall happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 9, Gang recalled, as he was sitting at his kitchen table with his black lab nearby.

“I heard that sound, that cracking sound, that I’ve heard once or twice before. I knew immediately it was a tree falling or a branch falling,” Gang said. ”I, along with my trusty Labrador friend, ran out through the front door, and I watched the tree from a low angle fall onto the house.“

His neighbor, Jack Leutza, was also home at the time and watched the tree fall from his couch in his living room.

“I heard the same crackle, and I, too, saw it do that slow-motion crash,” Leutza said.

Soon afterward, Gang and Leutza said, every neighbor who was home at the time was out on the street in a panic. Gang contacted the property owner, and Leutza called emergency responders.

“My adrenaline flowed,” Gang said. “It was an exciting afternoon.”

The smashed house, located in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue, was badly damaged by the fallen eucalyptus and eventually red-tagged after inspection. No one was home at the time, as the house was in between tenants. The house’s owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the extent of damage.

“We’re just so lucky nobody died here,” said Lisa Ludwigsen, another Cleveland Avenue resident.

Aside from the shock of the moment, few residents of the block seemed surprised that one of the giant trees had finally taken out a house. Several told the Argus-Courier they’ve been worried about the grove for years.

‘Little flames’

Gang, who has lived in his home on Cleveland Avenue for more than 30 years, recalled the moment that first turned his attention to the grove of eucalyptus trees that face his house, just across the little dirt road.

On a hot summer day in 2004, Gang and Leutza said, a large branch broke off of one of the trees, took out a power line and landed in the crown of a nearby oak tree.

“We could see little flames popping up from where the wires were resting in the tree. That’s when I learned that oaks are naturally fire-resistant,” Gang said. “And at the time I thought if those wires had come to rest in the dry eucalyptus leaves, this whole area would have just ignited.”

“So that’s when I first became aware of the hazard, and I called PG&E a couple of times to report a hazard. Nothing ever came of it.”

Then in January 2017, another of the trees fell onto a neighbor’s property.

“It just missed the house, it just missed the vehicle. There was no property damage, no loss of life or limb,” Gang said. “But it felt like we just dodged a bullet. And that just spurred me into action.”

Gang decided an expert opinion was needed, and had Kent Julin, a certified arborist, come to assess the trees.

“The subject eucalyptus — especially those along the edge of the stand — with multiple trunks, trunk decay, and crowns that lean toward Cleveland Avenue — present high hazards to life and property,“ Julin wrote in his arborist report, which was shared with the Argus-Courier.

”I recommend that all high-risk trees within falling distance of the identified targets at risk be removed as soon as possible to avoid both property damage and personal injury that may be fatal,“ he concluded.

In May 2017, a group of Cleveland Avenue neighbors sent a letter to the owner of the 18.6-acre property along Bodega Avenue where the trees are located. In their letter, they notified the landowner, Stephen Samuels, of the arborist’s findings and requested that he remove those that were deemed hazardous.

After no progress with the first letter, in 2021 the group gathered signatures of 25 residents living on Cleveland Avenue and sent another letter, formulated this time with an attorney.

This time Samuels responded with a letter of his own. In his letter, which Gang provided to the Argus-Courier, he gave the concerned neighbors permission to trim or remove the trees, but only within a 45-day period – and the neighbors would have to accept financial responsibility.

“He could have done more, but I think the tree falling on the house has gotten his attention,” Gang said.

Reached by the Argus-Courier, Samuels said he is now in contact with Gang and the other residents to address their concerns and is looking at options to get the hazardous trees removed.