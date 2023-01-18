‘The time is now’: Fallen tree renews Petaluma neighbors’ call to clear nearby grove

Heavy rains caused the old tree to topple, crushing an unoccupied house on Cleveland Avenue. “We’re just so lucky nobody died here,” one resident said.|
AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 18, 2023, 10:08AM
Updated 2 hours ago

On the rainy afternoon of Jan. 13, Petaluma resident Pete Gang stepped off his front porch and gazed across the one-lane road that runs just west of city limits. Feet away lay remnants of a 100-year-old eucalyptus tree that had been standing amid a grove of dozens of others just like it four days earlier – before it toppled over onto the house next door.

The fall happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 9, Gang recalled, as he was sitting at his kitchen table with his black lab nearby.

“I heard that sound, that cracking sound, that I’ve heard once or twice before. I knew immediately it was a tree falling or a branch falling,” Gang said. ”I, along with my trusty Labrador friend, ran out through the front door, and I watched the tree from a low angle fall onto the house.“

His neighbor, Jack Leutza, was also home at the time and watched the tree fall from his couch in his living room.

“I heard the same crackle, and I, too, saw it do that slow-motion crash,” Leutza said.

Soon afterward, Gang and Leutza said, every neighbor who was home at the time was out on the street in a panic. Gang contacted the property owner, and Leutza called emergency responders.

“My adrenaline flowed,” Gang said. “It was an exciting afternoon.”

The smashed house, located in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue, was badly damaged by the fallen eucalyptus and eventually red-tagged after inspection. No one was home at the time, as the house was in between tenants. The house’s owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the extent of damage.

“We’re just so lucky nobody died here,” said Lisa Ludwigsen, another Cleveland Avenue resident.

Aside from the shock of the moment, few residents of the block seemed surprised that one of the giant trees had finally taken out a house. Several told the Argus-Courier they’ve been worried about the grove for years.

‘Little flames’

Gang, who has lived in his home on Cleveland Avenue for more than 30 years, recalled the moment that first turned his attention to the grove of eucalyptus trees that face his house, just across the little dirt road.

On a hot summer day in 2004, Gang and Leutza said, a large branch broke off of one of the trees, took out a power line and landed in the crown of a nearby oak tree.

“We could see little flames popping up from where the wires were resting in the tree. That’s when I learned that oaks are naturally fire-resistant,” Gang said. “And at the time I thought if those wires had come to rest in the dry eucalyptus leaves, this whole area would have just ignited.”

“So that’s when I first became aware of the hazard, and I called PG&E a couple of times to report a hazard. Nothing ever came of it.”

Then in January 2017, another of the trees fell onto a neighbor’s property.

“It just missed the house, it just missed the vehicle. There was no property damage, no loss of life or limb,” Gang said. “But it felt like we just dodged a bullet. And that just spurred me into action.”

Gang decided an expert opinion was needed, and had Kent Julin, a certified arborist, come to assess the trees.

“The subject eucalyptus — especially those along the edge of the stand — with multiple trunks, trunk decay, and crowns that lean toward Cleveland Avenue — present high hazards to life and property,“ Julin wrote in his arborist report, which was shared with the Argus-Courier.

”I recommend that all high-risk trees within falling distance of the identified targets at risk be removed as soon as possible to avoid both property damage and personal injury that may be fatal,“ he concluded.

In May 2017, a group of Cleveland Avenue neighbors sent a letter to the owner of the 18.6-acre property along Bodega Avenue where the trees are located. In their letter, they notified the landowner, Stephen Samuels, of the arborist’s findings and requested that he remove those that were deemed hazardous.

After no progress with the first letter, in 2021 the group gathered signatures of 25 residents living on Cleveland Avenue and sent another letter, formulated this time with an attorney.

This time Samuels responded with a letter of his own. In his letter, which Gang provided to the Argus-Courier, he gave the concerned neighbors permission to trim or remove the trees, but only within a 45-day period – and the neighbors would have to accept financial responsibility.

“He could have done more, but I think the tree falling on the house has gotten his attention,” Gang said.

Reached by the Argus-Courier, Samuels said he is now in contact with Gang and the other residents to address their concerns and is looking at options to get the hazardous trees removed.

Owner’s responsibility

In Sonoma County, private property owners are responsible for removing any hazardous trees on their property, county Communications Specialist Matt Brown confirmed Tuesday.

Since 2017, when Sonoma County began seeing some of its worst wildfires in history, PG&E has increased its maintenance of local trees that come near power lines. But although crews contracted under the agency have come through Cleveland Avenue multiple times to trim trees, the utility is only responsible for keeping branches away from power lines, not the full removal of the trees.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eucalyptus trees, which are invasive to California, have been the subject of scrutiny, in part because they can be dangerous after reaching a certain size. The trees were first brought to California from Australia in the 1850s during the Gold Rush.

“When it’s hot they transpire moisture, so they’re sucking moisture out of the ground, and can do it at a rate that overloads the tree and they tend to collapse when it’s hot,” Gang said. “So that’s a particularly bad feature of these trees in the evolutionary scheme of things.”

The residents said that, whether it’s the dry, windy days of summer or the wet, stormy days of winter, each season brings concern for them as the eucalyptus trees sway just a few feet from their homes.

“Sometimes on these dark nights, I’ll lay there in the middle of the night listening to the sound of the wind in the trees. It sounds like a jet plane,” Gang said. “I’m just gripped with the thought of a tree slicing our house in half, and I just stay in that state.”

Leutza said that fortunately, he and his wife are able to sleep in the extra unit in their backyard in order to keep some distance between themselves and a possible falling tree.

“Really the time to do something is now,” he said regarding the tall grove. ”Our climate really is changing. It was a danger (in the past), but it gets more dangerous all the time. So it’s not going to get better and something has to happen.“

As of last Friday afternoon, the fallen tree had been moved onto the side of the road by fire crews and a neighbor’s tree company, and was awaiting permanent removal from the property. For his part, Samuels said he was expecting to hear from another tree specialist who would pay the property a visit over the weekend.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

