Theft case dismissed against Amy’s Wicked Slush owner

The hardest part of being charged with a crime, Amy’s Wicked Slush owner Amy Covin said, was having people doubt her integrity.

But on Tuesday, Sonoma County prosecutors dismissed all charges against her and she was able to speak freely about what happened this summer when she was accused of multiple felonies alleging she stole about $11,900 from a former tile contractor whom she'd prevailed against in a small claims case against two years ago.

As the sides met in Superior Court for a preliminary hearing, Covin agreed to repay the money and her case was dismissed.

“Both sides were working on a resolution and it got resolved,” said her attorney, Gordon Scott. “It was a recognition that my client didn’t do anything criminal and I respect what the district attorney did with it.”

Prosecutors agree that this was the most equitable outcome.

“The defendant will be required to pay full restitution, but we did not feel pursuing the criminal case beyond that was the best use of our limited criminal justice resources,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

Covin is still due the $10,157 she won in Small Claims court in 2019.

The owner of the popular Wicked Slush shops in Sonoma County, Covin said in an interview after court Tuesday that she thought she had followed the proper procedure to collect the money a Small Claims Court judge ordered Pacific Tile to pay her in February 2019.

She had been trying to collect her award from tile company owner Ronnie Fisher, after she said the company failed to remediate flawed work provided during the rebuilding of her home after a 2014 fire.

Fisher did not contest the small claims suit in court, records show, and in February 2019 a judgment was entered against him to pay Covin’s entire claim. Fisher didn’t return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Covin sought to collect on her judgment through the state Contractors State License Board and other means.

“I filled out several forms, contacted the contractors’ board,” she said. “I thought I was clear to collect. I wasn’t. There was another form I should have filed. So, I got the process wrong.”

Covin ultimately transferred an amount she was due, including interest, from a Pacific Tile account she had access to.

When a sheriff’s deputy contacted her last summer investigating a theft allegation, Covin said she asked repeatedly if what she did was wrong and offered to make it right.

“At no time did I hide it. At no time did I lie about it. If I thought I was breaking the law, I would have stopped,” she said. “Right up front when he interviewed me in my home, I asked ‘Was I not allowed to do that? Was it illegal?’

“It seems to me there were an awful lot of resources spent on this that didn’t need to be. It must have been four or five times that I said, ‘Was this not OK?’ When I look back at it, it never occurred to me that it was that kind of interview. I thought that they just wanted to make it right.”

Covin said she wished Fisher had come to court Tuesday, so she could hand him the check and then ask him to “Do the right thing and sign it back over to me.”

When the story of her arrest broke over the summer and word spread among her customers and the broader Sonoma County community, Covin received an outpouring of support. She issued a statement saying she had faith in the system that the truth would come out.

“Now, that faith and trust was tested mightily,” she said Tuesday. “There were times I really thought that it didn’t work, as these charges were piling up on me. But in the end, it did.

“It was not a straight and easy path. But in the end, the result was what it should be.”

Along with the “frustrating, scary, stressful” times, she said there were some disappointments. An incident late last summer that still hurts.

“I had a girl working for me, the most adorable kid. Her father immediately made her quit. That broke my heart,” Covin said. “I’ve given birth to two kids and hundreds more call me Mama. … I’m happy to be their mentor, their coach, along with their boss. To have them or their family believe I wasn’t worthy of the trust they had already given me, that was mortifying.”

She said she’s always thought of herself “as one of the good guys.”

“Having someone doubt that was frustrating,” she said. “It wasn’t a shortcut. It wasn’t that I got tired of trying to collect. I thought I had done everything I was supposed to do.”

