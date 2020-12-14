There’s still time left to view the Geminid meteor shower

Stargazers in Sonoma County and across the world watched early Monday as the peak of the Geminids lit up the dark sky.

The annual meteor shower, considered by NASA to be the year’s best, peaked at about 2 a.m. But there’s still a chance to view the phenomenon if you missed it.

The shower is expected to continue through Thursday, although in a less vibrant display.

Every December, the meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through meteoroids left by an asteroid or extinct comet named 3200 Phaethon, according to NASA. Earth’s atmosphere burns the meteoroids, and that’s what is visible to the human eye.

This year’s peak of the Geminids was even more spectacular because it coincided with a new moon, according to NASA, darkening the nighttime sky to enhance the shower’s visibility.

Over the next few days, the Geminids can still be spotted in areas away from light pollution. NASA recommends putting away any electronics and waiting 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust.