These are the Northern California residents charged in 2020 election unrest, including DC riot

Despair and anger over President Donald Trump's November 2020 election loss led to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as more than 535 arrests of suspects around the nation, including California.

At least 24 cases involve California residents, including the federal indictment of two men accused of plotting to bomb the Sacramento Democratic Party headquarters, while others charge individuals accused of crimes in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The alleged bomb plot led to a July 7 indictment filed under seal until this week of Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo and Sacramento on charges of conspiracy to destroy a building, possession of destructive devices and machine guns and obstruction of justice.

Federal officials say the two men were militia members upset at Trumps' loss who had an arsenal of weapons and plans to blow up a Democratic building in revenge.

These are the other Northern California residents connected to cases of violence after the election, specifically at the U.S. Capitol:

Ricky Christopher Willden, 39, of Oakhurst was arrested June 30 on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds.

Willden is a member of the Proud Boys and was seen on video "raising his hand and spraying an unknown substance from a green can toward police officers who were standing guard at the east door," the Justice Department says.

Evan Neumann, 48, of Mill Valley is charged with assaulting officers, physical violence on Capitol grounds and other charges.

Neumann remains at large, the Justice Department says, and was recorded at the Capitol wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, an orange and yellow scarf, a backpack and a gas mask with a red mouthpiece.

"At approximately 1:45 p.m., Neumann removes his gas mask and begins speaking directly at the line of officers," court documents say, telling one officer that he is "defending the people who are going to kill your f---- children ... they are gonna kill your f---- children, they are gonna rape them, they are gonna imprison them, and you're defending the people that are going to do this to your children."

Court papers say Neumann was recorded on police body cameras attacking officers with a metal barricade and that after the FBI issued photos and a "be on the lookout" an anonymous tipster identified Neumann.

The FBI also compared photos of Neumann to a 2018 news report by the KGO-TV, ABC's affiliate in San Francisco, that interviewed Neumann after his arrest for entering a disaster area after a wildfire.

"A review of Neumann's LinkedIn profile shows that he attended the Ukrainian Orange Revolution in 2004 and 2005," court papers say. "In the photos and videos described above, Neumann is seen wearing an orange and yellow scarf.

"Open source research reveals that a scarf commemorating the Ukrainian Orange Revolution is similar in appearance to the scarf worn by Neumann at the Capitol."

The FBI's special surveillance group tailed Neumann from his Mill Valley home on Feb. 16 to San Francisco International Airport, where agents questioned him but did not arrest him.

He was not charged until March 23, and remains at large.

Mariposa Castro of Gilroy, who court records say posted numerous photos and videos of her actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A tipster told the FBI on Jan. 8 that Castro had been posting to social media about her actions at the Capitol, court records say.

"Castro is well-known in the community for her counter-protest activities," court records say. "(The tipster) is part of a social media group that has, at times, discussed Castro's conduct.

"During those discussions, (the tipster) has seen images and videos featuring Castro that Castro has uploaded to social media platforms."

Castro is seen in some social media posts wearing a "MAGA" stocking cap, according to court records.

"Castro also uploaded several videos to the 'Mariposa Castro' Facebook account on January 6, 2021," court records say. "In one video, Castro climbed through a window of the Capitol building using the staging/platform that was built for the Inauguration."

FBI agents went to visit Castro at her Gilroy home Jan. 15, court records say, but had no luck.

"FBI agents could see a woman who matched Castro's description inside the residence, but the person did not come to the door," court records say. "A voice message left on Castro's cellphone has gone unanswered."

She was arrested Jan. 21, the Justice Department says.

Four Sacramento-area residents have been charged in connection with events during the insurrection.

Jorge Riley, a GOP activist from Sacramento, Tommy Frederick Allan of Rocklin and Sean McHugh of Auburn have cases pending.

McHugh is the only one remaining in custody. He was ordered sent to Washington and was removed from the Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday.

Valerie Ehrke, a home designer from Arbuckle, pleaded guilty in June to a single misdemeanor count.